A titan in Korea’s insurance industry

“Daesan” Shin Yong-ho is considered a great man who helped foster financial literacy by combining the idea of frugality and compensation through life insurance in the country’s economy and the insurance industry. The contributions he made in his lifetime are the reason why he was awarded by the International Life Insurance Society and inducted into the organization’s hall of fame. The purpose of his education insurance product was to help promote the education of the general public while creating funds that would help raise the country’s stature.It was a business that showed the survival and sustainability of humanity through the characteristics of insurance in the most definitive and humble way.Daesan practiced business management that aimed not only at satisfying customers but also raising talent, redistributing wealth in society, practicing honest business management, and promoting social responsibility and volunteerism.One can say that he stands at the top of Korea’s financial industry as an entrepreneur, business owner, professional manager, ethical manager and an expert in education insurance.Daesan also had high hopes and dreams in society’s culture and wished during his lifetime of a Korean winning the Nobel Prize. Daesan encouraged Koreans working in literature by creating a literature award and translation award through his cultural foundation.