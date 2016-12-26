Getting to Trump (국문)

Donald trump dislikes shaking hands. I was quite surprised by his reluctance to shake hands in the early days of the primary campaign. At first, I thought it was a strategy to highlight his charisma. But it turned out he is a clean-hands freak. “I feel much better after thoroughly washing my hands, which I do as much as possible,” he wrote in “The Art of the Comeback.” In the book, he even called shaking hands “barbaric.” But during the campaign, he changed. He was still not eager to shake but didn’t refuse. On the change, he said, “Can you imagine if I said I won’t shake anybody’s hand?”
Trump is a gambler. In 1990, there were three high rollers called the “whales,” and one of them was Akio Kashiwagi. In February, he visited Trump Plaza and won $6 million in two days. Trump was furious and invited Kashiwagi back three months later and played baccarat. After six days of playing, Trump successfully retaliated and took $10 million back. That shows his tenaciousness.
A month and a half after the election, Trump’s style has become obvious. He can’t stand losing and does not listen to others, except for his children and son-in-law. But if he sees a chance and is convinced he can win, he moves quickly.
Japan seems to have resorted to the strategy of making friends with his family. Tokyo used its network in New York to get close to Jared Kushner, husband of Trump’s daughter. Japanese Ambassador to the United States Kenichiro Sasae had a phone conversation. Korea is not there yet. So we should hope that Trump is already convinced of our importance. There are important issues from the Thaad deployment, North Korean nuclear tension and trade pressure. And Korea’s president is suspended. Those who know Trump advise that an article in the New York Times or Washington Post is more influential than 100 meetings with someone remotely related to Trump. Korea needs to make efforts to present Korea’s position convincingly through the American media. But there is no one who can play the role in the Korean Embassy, as the post of communications minister was eliminated 10 years ago. This is the pathetic reality of short-sighted diplomacy.
While Trump is viewed as a monster by many, the background of the decision for Melania and 10-year-old Barron not to move into the White House was all-too-human. The Trumps decided that Barron should stay in New York to avoid a change in his environment.
Everyone has their worries, even The Donald.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 24, Page 30
*The author is the Washington bureau chief of the JoongAng Ilbo.
KIM HYUN-KI
도널드 트럼프는 악수하기를 싫어합니다. 경선 초반 유세장에서 그런 모습을 보고 깜짝 놀랐습니다. 처음에는 '카리스마'를 강조하기 위한 전략인 줄 알았습니다. 그게 아니더군요. '깔끔 손 결벽증'이었습니다. 시간만 나면 가장 많이 하는 게 손 씻는 거랍니다. 악수 문화를 '야만적'이라고까지 말합니다. 그런데 선거전이 본격화되면서 확 달라졌습니다. 썩 내켜하지는 않았지만 악수를 마다 않더군요. 그 이유를 그는 이렇게 말합니다. "계속 악수를 안 하면 (선거 결과가) 어떻게 될 지 스스로 깨닫고 납득했다."
트럼프는 승부사입니다. 1990년 당시 전세계에서 '고래(whale)'라 불리는 거액 배팅 도박사 3명이 있었답니다. 그 중 한 명이 일본인 가시와기 아키오. 그는 90년 2월 트럼프가 운영하는 '트럼프 플라자'를 찾아 이틀 동안 600만 달러, 요즘 환율로 72억 원을 벌었습니다. 화가 난 트럼프는 바로 3개월 뒤 가시와기를 다시 초청합니다. 그리고 직접 '바카라' 대결을 펼쳤습니다. 6일간의 사투 끝에 트럼프는 복수에 성공합니다. 1000만 달러(약 120억 원), 즉 잃은 돈의 거의 두배를 찾아온 겁니다. 무서운 집념을 보여줍니다.
대선 후 한달 반. 서서히 트럼프 스타일의 윤곽이 잡힙니다. 위에 언급한대로 그는 지는 걸 누구보다 싫어하고, 자녀와 사위 빼고는 남의 말을 오래 못 듣습니다. 하지만 스스로 남는 장사이고, 납득만 되면 발 빠르게 움직입니다.
일본은 '트럼프 패밀리'를 잡는 전략을 택한 듯 합니다. 뉴욕 법조 인맥을 통해 사위 재러드 쿠슈너를 잡았다는군요. 사사에 겐이치로 주미대사가 직접 통화까지 한답니다. 우리는 거기까지는 못 간듯 합니다. 그렇다면 트럼프 스스로 '납득하게' 하는 수밖에요. 취임 초부터 사드 배치, 북핵 대처방안, 통상압력 등 뭐 하나 녹록지 않을 것이기 때문입니다. 게다가 우리 대통령은 저 모양입니다. 뉴욕타임스·워싱턴포스트의 한 줄이 트럼프 변방 인사 100번 만나는 것보다 낫다는 게 트럼프 주변의 조언입니다. 미국 내 여론을 통해 우리 입장을 설득력있게 소개하는 노력이 절실해 보입니다. 그런데 정작 우리 대사관엔 그 역할을 지휘할 이가 없습니다. 10년 전 노무현 대통령 때 홍보공사 자리를 없앴기 때문입니다. 한심하고 기이한 일이지만 그게 우리 근시안 외교의 현실입니다.
성탄절 이브에 너무 딱딱한 이야기만 했나요. 괴물 취급받는 트럼프이지만 얼마 전 부인 멜라니아와 아들 배른(10)이 당분간 백악관에 들어가지 않기로 한 이유를 전해듣고는 가슴이 짠했습니다. 공표는 않고 있지만 배른은 자폐 증세가 있는 모양입니다. 아들의 급격한 환경 변화를 우려한 트럼프 부부가 고심을 거듭한 끝에 내린 결정이라더군요. 누구나 말 못할 고민과 마음의 응어리를 지니고 살고 있는 겁니다. 연민의 정이 들었습니다.
김현기 워싱턴 총국장