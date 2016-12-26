Contain the epidemic (국문)
AI 대란은 공무원 복지부동이 문제다
Dec 26,2016
Over 24 million chickens have been culled and put to death due to the outbreak of avian flu as of last week. The worst-ever epidemic of the highly pathogenic avian influenza has wiped out 39 percent of poultry in Korea and 23 percent of laying hens.
If the spread is not contained, the infectious disease could destroy 50 million out of the nation’s 165 million farm chicken flock. Worse, the H5N1 virus could become a regular winter visitor in South Korea as it has become in China, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Indonesia. Korea’s poultry industry would lose competitiveness if the infection is caused by farmed birds. The public sector must do all it can to combat the epizootic.
The endeavors so far had been disappointing. Oh Se-eul, head of the Korea Poultry Association, complained that the government is stumbling because it does not know how to handle the situation.
The virus spread fast since it first touched down on Oct. 28 because of slow action early on. The culling was slow and clumsy because the work was left in the hands of private agencies due to a shortage of government workers.
This could in fact become another source of the spread because of the poor handling of protective equipment.
The government must mobilize all its forces in order to defend unaffected regions. Affected areas should be thoroughly quarantined and farmers and workers exposed to the slaughtering should be carefully checked to stamp out the risk of passing the virus to other areas.
The government should also map out longer-term measures on bird flu, which first appeared in 2004. Public workers must be given authority to work with commitment.
There must not be any laxity and loopholes in public safety because state leadership is in limbo. If the government and public sector lose vigilance, the country could face a much bigger crisis.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 24, Page 30.
지난달 16일 발생한 조류인플루엔자(AI)가 걷잡을 수 없이 확산하면서 살처분됐거나 될 예정인 닭이 지난 22일 자정으로 2400만 마리를 넘어섰다. 연일 기록을 갈아치우는 최악의 방역 참사다. 병아리를 생산하는 산란종계는 전체 사육 대비 38.6%, 계란을 얻는 산란계는 22.8%가 사라져 양계산업의 미래마저 어둡다.
AI를 진정시키지 못하면 국내사육 닭 1억6500만 마리 가운데 5000만 마리를 살처분하게 될 것이라는 비관적 전망도 등장했다. 자칫 중국·베트남·캄보디아·인도네시아처럼 AI 바이러스가 상재화(常在化)할 것이라는 예상도 나온다. 바이러스가 철새가 아닌 가축에 잠복해 연중 확산하게 되면 한국 양계산업은 경쟁력을 잃을 수밖에 없다. 중앙정부와 지방자치단체 공무원이 총력을 다해 막아야 할 엄중한 상황이다.
그런데도 현장의 목소리는 사뭇 다르다. 오세을 양계협회장은 본지와의 인터뷰에서 “제대로 된 대응체계가 없으니 정부가 지금도 방향을 잡지 못하고 허둥지둥하고 있다”고 쓴소리를 했다. AI대란은 국가시스템 부재와 공무원들의 안이한 의사결정 때문에 초동 방역이 늦어지고 살처분도 느슨하게 진행되면서 사태가 불거졌다는 지적이다. 살처분을 공무원 대신 훈련이나 소명의식이 부족한 용역을 고용해 맡기는 바람에 능률이 떨어지는데다 동선관리도 손 놓고 있어 새로운 오염원이 될 수 있다는 우려가 일고 있다.
정부는 지금이라도 공무원을 최대한 동원해 아직 뚫리지 않은 제주도와 일부 지역을 지키기 위한 차단 방역에 필사의 노력을 해야 한다. 거점소독과 농가방역, 살처분 요원의 동선관리를 집요하게 하는 것은 기본이다. 중장기적인 대책을 마련해 2004년 이래 계속돼온 AI의 고리를 끊는 노력도 병행할 필요가 있다. 무엇보다 공무원이 소명의식을 갖고 적극적으로 일할 수 있도록 권한과 책임을 명확하게 해야 한다. 아무리 국정공백 상황이라도 시급한 방역활동은 결코 늦춰지거나 허술해지지 않도록 국가시스템을 철저히 정비할 때다. 정부와 공직 사회가 각성하지 않으면 이번보다 더한 사태가 오지 말란 법도 없다는 점을 명심해야 한다.