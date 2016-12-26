Ban’s time to come clean (국문)

As soon as UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon made public his intention to run for the presidency, he has been swept up in an alleged bribery scandal. A local journal reported that Ban received kickbacks of $230,000 from Park Yeon-cha, a former CEO of Busan-based company Taekwang, who was indicted in 2004 on allegations of having offered bribes to high-ranking public officials including former President Roh Moo-hyun. Ban strongly denied the report and claimed he has never met Park. The main opposition Minjoo Party demanded a prosecution probe of the allegation. Ban, who is an early front-runner among potential contestants for the presidency in opinion polls, has come under scrutiny.
All presidential candidates are embroiled in one scandal or another. Ban’s nephew was tried for a scam using his uncle’s name and was ordered by a court to pay damages of $590,000. Ban also had a close relationship with Sung Wan-jong, the former chairman of Keangnam Enterprises, who committed suicide after leaving a note listing names of politicians close to President Park Geun-hye he paid large amounts to.
Upon returning home next month after completing his term with the United Nations, Ban will have to answer these questions frankly if he is serious about running in the presidential race. The country is still reeling from political unrest stirred by the incredible dishonesty of our current president. Transparency and ethical standards have become top qualifications for president-hopefuls. Instead of flatly denying the allegation without further explanation — as the incumbent president has repeatedly done — Ban should faithfully and clearly answer all the allegations against him.
It is essential for Ban to come clear about any shadowy past he and the people around him were involved with. The country is at a turning point to restore stability on the economic and security fronts. Ban must specifically declare the vision he has for the country.
Ban must also keep himself distant from political manipulation and show his capabilities in domestic affairs since his public life has been almost entirely devoted to foreign affairs. Heading an international organization and a country are entirely different. Ban must show that he is fit to run this country. The ruling Saenuri Party and opposition People’s Party, which are eagerly wooing him, must play fair. They could face a public backlash if they just try to exploit his high-profile and credentials.
All the allegations against Ban should be based on factual and reasonable grounds. Reckless rumors could contaminate an election crucial to restoring the country’s dignity and shaping its future. Ban is an international statesman. Groundless defamation could hurt not only his name but the country’s.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 26, Page 34.
반기문 유엔 사무총장이 대선 출사표를 던지자마자 금품수수 의혹에 휩싸였다. 지난 20일 뉴욕 주재 특파원단 간담회에서 "제 한몸 불살라서라도 (대선) 나갈 용의가 있다"고 밝힌 직후 "박연차 전 태광실업 회장으로부터 23만달러를 받았다"는 의혹이 언론을 통해 제기된 것이다. 반 총장은 "박씨와는 일면식도 없었다"고 일축했지만 더불어민주당은 "검찰은 신속히 수사에 착수하라"고 요구해 '반기문 검증전'이 사실상 막을 올린 형국이다.
역대 대선에 출마한 유력 주자들은 예외 없이 이런 종류의 의혹에 휩싸여왔다. 반 총장 역시 조카 반주현씨가 반 총장 이름을 팔아 계약금을 가로챈 혐의로 59만달러 배상책임 판결을 받는 등 친인척 비리 의혹에서 자유롭지 못하다. 반 총장 자신도 "친박 정치인들에게 로비자금을 줬다"는 주장과 함께 목숨을 끊은 성완종 전 경남기업 회장과의 친분을 놓고 구설수에 오른 바 있다.
그런 만큼 반 총장이 내년1월 귀국해 대선 가도에 뛰어든다면 이런 의혹들부터 성실히 해명하며 검증을 자청할 의무가 있다. 게다가 지금 대한민국은 청와대에 온갖 의혹이 제기될 때마다 '찌라시'라며 일축해온 불통 대통령 탓에 중병을 앓고있지 않는가. 투명한 검증을 통해 제대로 된 지도자를 뽑는 게 최우선 과제가 된 상황이다. 반 총장은 자신에 제기된 의혹들에 대해 "일고의 가치도 없다"는 청와대식 일축 대신 객관적·합리적으로 반박하는 모습을 보여줘야한다.
반 총장의 처신이나 주변에 대한 검증은 기본중 기본일 뿐이다. 나라가 경제·안보 쌍끌이 위기인데다 '87년 체제'에 피로가 누적돼 나라 전체가 환골탈태하지 못하면 살아남기 어려운 상황이 됐다. 그런 만큼 반 총장은 앞으로 5년과 그 이후 대한민국의 미래에 어떤 청사진을 갖고있는지 구체적으로 제시해야한다.
이와 함께 정치권의 '꽃가마' 러브콜에 현혹되지않고 능력으로 승부해 자력으로 대선 주자에 오르겠다는 의지를 분명히 해야한다. 유승민 의원이 "평생 외교만 해와 국민이 겪는 문제들에 얼마나 고민해봤는지 치열한 검증이 필요하다"고 말했는데 옳은 지적이다. 유엔 사무총장과 대통령은 성격과 임무가 천양지차이니 반 총장이 대통령 적임자인지를 놓고 투명하고 정밀한 검증이 필수다. 그를 영입하지 못해 안달인 새누리당과 탈당파·국민의당도 정치공학식 잔꾀를 부리면 안된다. 자신들에게 스타급 주자가 없으니 지명도 높은 반 총장을 묻지마식으로 후보에 옹립한다면 민심의 역풍을 맞기 십상이다.
다만 반 총장에 대한 검증은 물증에 바탕한 합리적 의심이어야한다. 근거없는 괴담제기나 인신공격이 되선 안된다. 김대업 파동을 비롯해 역대 대선마다 등장했던 '아니면 말고'식 의혹제기는 대선의 공정성과 정통성을 훼손할 뿐이다. 특히 반 총장은 국제사회의 주목을 받는 글로벌 원로다. 근거없는 의혹제기나 망신주기는 실시간으로 지구촌에 전파돼 나라의 국격을 손상시킬 우려가 크다.