You don’t have to feel happy (국문)

When I got the calendar for the New Year, I was about to say, “This year is almost over already.” But then I thought, “It’s still 2016!”
As I grow older, time seems to move faster. But this year has been strangely long. There have been so many unexpected changes and shocks domestically and internationally that 2016 will be remembered as a long and slow year.
I am not the only one to think this. Many people around me say, “I wish this year comes to an end soon.”
Some may say nothing will change just because 2016 becomes 2017, but the year’s end is the time when we can be forgiven for dreaming of an overly optimistic future. Our new year’s resolution may be broken after a few days, but now is the time to have hopeful dreams and bold plans.
This year, there are many people who feel more despair than hope, have more anger than joy and struggle with misfortune. The impeachment and economic slump cast a net of depression over Korean society, and the social network encourages users to show off superficial happiness. People increasingly feel they are the only ones who feel unfortunate.
The age of healing is over and the cruel time of “hurtfully candid facts” has arrived. Rather than offering consolation, people find it more helpful to hear straightforward criticism.
Fortunately, not all facts are painful. There are many ways to find consolation from facts as we wrap up one year and welcome another.
We should acknowledge that we have poor standards of happiness and success and reset our norms.
Professor Yoon Dae-hyun at the psychiatric department of Seoul National University’s Gangnam Center notes the irony of someone who makes happiness itself a goal yet can never find happiness along the way.
When your goal is happiness, a nearly impossible objective to reach, you can never feel happy before reaching the goal. That’s why we have all felt unhappy while seeking happiness.
The same approach can be applied to success. If your standard of success is a great accomplishment in the future, you will feel you have failed despite constant sacrifice of the present self.
But if your standard of success is the valuable work you do today, success is very close. Paradoxically, if you allow yourself to feel that you don’t have to feel happy, you will actually find happiness and comfort.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 26, Page 35
*The author is the lifestyle news editor of the JoongAng Ilbo.
AHN HYE-RI
새 해 달력을 받아들고는 상투적으로 "벌써 한 해가 다 갔네"라고 말하려다 문득 생각해보니 '벌써' 새 해가 아니라 '아직도' 2016년이다. 나이가 들면 시간이 빨리 간다는데 지난 1년은 이상하리만치 정말 길었다. 여전히 젊기에 시간이 천천히 가는 거라면 좋겠지만 나라 안팎으로 예상치못한 변화와 충격이 워낙 크고 많았던 탓에 2016년은 어느 때보다 지리하고 더디게 간 해로 오래도록 기억될 것 같다. "올해가 빨리 가버렸으면 좋겠다"고 말하는 사람이 주변에 많은 걸 보면 이런 생각을 하는 게 나뿐만은 아닌 모양이다.
6에서 7로 숫자 하나 바뀐다고 뭐가 달라지느냐고 타박하는 사람도 있겠지만 연말연시란 원래 들뜬 마음으로 좀 과한 미래를 그려도 얼마든지 용서받을 수 있는 시기 아닌가. 비록 작심삼일로 끝날 망정 새 계획을 세우며 잠시나마 희망섞인 꿈을 꾸는 때라는 얘기다. 그런데 유독 올 연말은 새 해가 온다는 게 무색하게 희망보다 절망, 기쁨보다 분노를 말하며 불행에 몸부림치는 사람이 많다. 탄핵정국과 경기불황 등으로 집단적 우울감이 우리 사회를 휘감고 있는 데다 '있어빌리티'(실제보다 더 그럴듯하게 스스로의 부와 행복을 포장하는 능력)로 행복을 경쟁하는 SNS 세태가 더 심화하며 나 혼자만 불행하고 나 혼자만 실패한 것 같은 불안감까지 겹친 탓이다.
얄팍한 힐링의 시대가 가고 독한 '팩트폭력' 시대가 왔다고들 한다. 어줍잖은 위로 대신 사실대로 정곡을 찌르는 쓴소리가 더 먹힌다는 얘기다. 다행스러운 건 팩트(사실)라고 다 아프기만 한 건 아니라는 점이다. 한 해를 마무리하고 새 해를 시작하는 지금 팩트로도 얼마든지 위로받는 방법이 있다. 바로 행복과 성공의 기준이 잘못됐다는 걸 깨닫고 리셋(재설정)하는 것이다. 윤대현 서울대병원 강남센터 정신의학과 교수는 "행복 자체를 목표로 정하면 역설적으로 행복에 도달할 수 없다"는 사실을 말해준다. 행복이라는 도달하기 어려운 목표를 정하면 그 목표에 도달하기 전에는 결코 행복할 수 없다는 얘기다. 행복을 갈구하며 늘 불행했던 이유가 바로 여기에 있었던 셈이다. 성공에 대해서도 비슷한 맥락으로 접근할 수 있다. 성공의 잣대를 미래의 대단한 성취에만 둔다면 끊임없이 오늘의 나를 희생시키면서도 늘 실패한 인생일 수밖에 없다. 하지만 지금 내가 얼마나 가치 있는 일을 하는가에 성공의 잣대를 둔다면 성공은 의외로 가까이에 있다.
역설적이지만 '행복하지 않아도 괜찮다'고 마음 먹으면 행복이 찾아온다.
안혜리 라이프스타일 데스크