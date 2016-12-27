Control the flu epidemic (국문)
AI 이어 독감 유행…국민 건강부터 챙겨야 할 정부
Dec 27,2016
Influenza is going around at the same time the country is struggling to combat the epidemic of bird flu. Health authorities are to be blamed for the spread of the flu just as much as for the lax response to contain the highly pathogenic avian influenza that has led to the slaughtering of 25 million poultry. They have obviously learned nothing even after the poor handling of the Middle East respiratory syndrome outbreak last year.
According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Protection, out of every 1,000 hospital visitors, 61.8 were flu patients during the third week of December, close to the 64.3 during a serious flu outbreak in February 2014. Amongst those aged 7 to 18, flu patients made up 153 out of 1,000, the highest number since the government began keeping watch of flu patients in 1997.
In 229 schools in Gwangju, flu patients surged by more than 10-fold in a month to top 3,000. Vaccines have gone short in North Chungcheong and southern regions.
Even after student-aged patient growth passed last year’s average in November, the health authority only issued a warning when the number hit 107.7 earlier this month. It did not consider that minors are more vulnerable to influenza. It did not bother to separately watch student patients and aggressively alert the public of influenza spread.
Experts believe influenza would be active until March. Patients usually break out a month after the warning. They advise it is not too late to get a vaccination now as a new type of influenza could be bred once the old one is contained.
Health authorities must consider closing schools earlier than planned, keeping a close watch on every age group, and making sure vaccination supplies are sufficient. Public health should be of the utmost priority regardless of how preoccupied politics is with the impeachment crisis.
전국에 조류인플루엔자(AI) 재앙이 덮친데 이어 국민 건강을 위협하는 독감마저 유행하고 있다. 이번 독감 유행은 정부의 허술한 방역체계와 초동대응 실패로 살처분 가금류만 2500만 마리를 넘어선 AI 대란의 판박이다. 나라가 어수선한 사이 보건 당국의 컨트롤 타워가 제대로 작동하지 않았고 대응 또한 굼떴다. 지난해 메르스(MERS, 중동호흡기증후군) 사태를 겪고도 여전히 정신 줄을 놓고 있었던 것이다.
질병관리본부에 따르면 최근 일주일간(11~17일 표본감시 기준) 독감 의심환자는 외래환자 1000명당 61.8명이다. 2000년 이후 가장 극심했던 재작년 2월의 64.3명에 근접한 수치다. 특히 7~18세 초·중·고생 외래환자는 1000명당 153명까지 치솟았다. 1997년 정부가 독감 감시체계를 도입한 이래 최악이다. 광주광역시 229개 학교에서는 환자 수가 한달 사이 열배 이상 폭증해 3000명을 넘어섰다. 충북과 호남 일부 지역에서는 백신 부족 사태까지 벌어지고 있다.
사태가 이 지경이 된 데는 보건 당국이 대응 골든타임을 놓친 탓이 크다. 학생 의심환자의 경우 지난달 유행기준(1000명당 8.9명)을 넘어섰지만, 이달 8일 107.7명으로 걷잡을 수 없는 상태가 되고서야 주의보를 발령했다. 어린 학생의 발병률이 성인보다 두 배 이상 높은 점을 고려 않고 '전체 인구집단 평균'이란 낡은 기준에 집착해 늑장 대응한 것이다. 별도의 학생 표본감시 시스템을 가동해 환자를 조기 격리하고, 적극적으로 대국민 홍보를 했어야 하는 게 아닌가.
전문가들은 독감이 내년 2~3월까지도 유행할 수 있다고 경고한다. 유행 주의보 발령 한달 뒤가 더 극성을 부린다니 다음 달 초순이 고비다. A형이 수그러들면 B형이 나타날 수 있어 지금이라도 백신을 맞는 게 낫다고 한다. 정부는 정신을 바짝 차려야 한다. 환자 발생 학교의 조기방학과 연령대별 모니터링, 백신 공급 등을 꼼꼼히 챙겨야 한다. 유행 주의보 전 단계인 예비주의보를 신설하는 방안도 필요하다. 탄핵 정국이라고 국민 건강을 손놓고 있어선 안 된다.