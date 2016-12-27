NSC must step up (국문)

On the threshold of a new year, South Korea is in distress over daunting challenges at home and abroad. While South Koreans are engrossed in watching the spectacular drama being played out in the National Assembly and predicting the final ruling of the Constitutional Court after the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye, turbulent movements are being made overseas. We seriously wonder if the country can really overcome such an unparalleled crises in the country and abroad.
The biggest challenge, of course, comes from Donald J. Trump. With his stunning election as U.S. president, our biggest ally now poses a dilemma we have never seen before. Trump’s unpremeditated and spontaneous remarks on complicated and grave diplomatic issues are starting to become a new normal to South Koreans and everyone else around the globe. After his abrupt message on Twitter that he would reinforce U.S. nuclear capabilities by rejecting non-proliferation — the backbone of U.S. foreign policy — the entire world was shocked. And then he nonchalantly denied it the next day.
Trump’s apparent negation of the “One China” policy, the foundation for Sino-U.S. relations since Richard Nixon’s historic visit to Beijing in 1972, as seen in his telephone converstion with Taiwan’s leader Tsai Ing-wen, is bringing great uncertainty to the bilateral relationship. His nominations of pro-Russian and anti-Chinese people for key posts handling military and security matters for his administration increasingly raise the possibility that he will confront China on many fronts after he is sworn in as president in January.
Reacting to the hard-line stances of Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, China resorted to a show of force. It held a massive military drill on the East China Sea with a fleet of its first aircraft carrier Liaoning on Friday and Saturday and then on the West Pacific on Sunday. A retrogressive drama of confrontation led by the strongmen of America, China and Russia is being played out.
If Trump joins forces with Putin, who elevated his approval rating through the annexation of the Crimea and engagement in the Syrian civil war, and competes with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in a full-fledged manner, it will affect South Korea. If North Korea unilaterally declares a moratorium on nuclear activities after conducting a sixth and seventh nuclear test, that could pose a serious problem for us because no one can ensure that Trump will take our side given his utterly confusing signals.
Despite such a situation, we do not have trustworthy leadership. In such an emergency, the National Security Council must fully take charge of our security. Head of the council Kim Kwan-jin, a former four-star general and defense minister, must play a pivotal role on security and diplomacy. It is not time for him to lower his guard during the Constitutional Court’s deliberations on the presidential impeachment. He must do his best to defend the nation through frequent consultations with other NSC members. That’s his last mission until the next government takes charge.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 27, Page 34
한 해를 정리하고 새해를 맞는 희망에 부풀어 있어야 할 지금, 대한민국이 처한 상황은 ‘내우외환(內憂外患)’ 외에 달리 표현하기 어렵다. 국민의 관심은 온통 탄핵 정국과 조기 대선에 쏠려 있지만 하루가 멀다고 외부에선 격랑이 몰아치고 있다. 국정이 정상적일 때도 대처하기 벅찬 도전이 한꺼번에 몰려드는 형국이다.
말할 것도 없이 최대 도전은 도널드 트럼프다. ‘예측 불가(unpredictable)’란 단어를 훈장처럼 달고 다니는 트럼프가 미국 대통령에 당선되면서 우리의 최고 동맹국이 오히려 최대 딜레마로 등장했다. 복잡하고 중대한 외교 사안에 대해서조차 장난처럼 툭툭 내던지는 그의 한마디 한마디에 일희일비해야 하는 것이 믿기 어렵지만 엄연한 현실이 됐다. 역대 미 행정부가 일관되게 유지해온 핵 비확산 노선을 손바닥처럼 뒤집고, “핵무력을 강화하겠다”는 트윗을 날려 전 세계를 혼란에 빠뜨리더니 논란이 일자 언제 그랬냐는듯 말을 바꿨다.
미ㆍ중 관계의 토대인 ‘하나의 중국’ 원칙마저 협상용 카드로 흔드는 태도를 보이면서 양국 관계는 심각한 불확실성에 빠졌다. 친(親)러ㆍ반중(反中) 색채가 두드러진 그의 인선은 러시아와 손잡고 중국과 한 판 붙겠다는 의도 아닌가 하는 의구심을 낳고 있다. 블라디미르 푸틴 러시아 대통령에 이어 트럼프 당선인까지 국익을 위해서는 대결도 불사한다는 ‘힘의 외교’ 노선을 노골화하자 시진핑(習近平) 중국 주석도 맞대응을 택했다. 중국의 첫 항공모함인 랴오닝(遼寧)함이 이끄는 항모전단이 23ㆍ24일 처음으로 서해와 동중국해에서 대규모 실전 훈련을 벌인데 이어 25일에는 서태평양까지 진출했다. 미ㆍ중ㆍ러 ‘스트롱맨 시대’의 거친 드라마가 눈 앞에서 펼쳐지고 있다.
크림 반도 강제병합과 시리아 내전 개입으로 지지율을 끌어올린 푸틴과 연대해 트럼프가 중국과 본격적으로 세대결을 벌인다면 한국의 처지는 극도로 어려워질 수밖에 없다. 귀순한 태영호 전 주영북한공사의 전망대로 북한이 한국 대선에 앞서 6차ㆍ7차 핵실험을 연달아 실시한 뒤 일방적으로 모라토리엄(핵 활동 유예)을 선언할 경우 한국은 낙동강 오리알 신세가 될 수 있다. 북핵에 대한 트럼프의 혼란스런 신호로 미루어 볼 때 그가 한국과 공동보조를 취한다는 보장이 없다.
국가 지도자의 역할이 그 어느 때보다 중요하지만 지금은 그걸 기대할 수 없는 비상 상황이다. 정국의 불확실성이 제거될 때까지라도 국가안보회의(NSC)가 중심을 잡는 수밖에 없다. NSC 상임위원장을 겸하고 있는 김관진 국가안보실장이 중심이 돼 외교ㆍ안보의 나침반 역할을 해야 한다.
대선만 바라보고 지금처럼 손놓고 있을 때가 아니다. NSC 멤버들의 격의 없는 토론을 통해 대한민국호의 항해도를 꼼꼼하게 그려 차기 정부에 넘기는 것이 이 정부에 몸담았던 공직자의 마지막 도리다.