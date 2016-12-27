Bourse climbs, expected to remain firm

Seoul’s main bourse inched up on Monday as investor sentiment strengthened from international economic indicators, such as the eased rally of the U.S. dollar and continued uplift of international oil prices. Purchases were focused on stocks expected to have high dividend rates for this year.The Kospi closed at 2,037.75, up 1.85 points, or 0.09 percent from the previous trading day.Institutional investors contributed to the lift, buying 125 billion won ($104 million) in stock. Retail and foreign investors, on the other hand, shed 87.4 billion and 31.2 billion won each.Large-cap shares led gains to add 0.2 percent. Middle and small-cap shares each slipped 0.1 percent and 0.2 percent.Pharmaceuticals were the strongest by sector on Monday as they pushed up 1 percent. Electricity and gas tailed to add 0.9 percent. Service shares advanced 0.7 percent while electronics inched up 0.6 percent.Market bellwether Samsung Electronics reversed Friday’s loss to strengthen 0.9 percent to 1,798,000 won on risen expectations for the company’s fourth quarter profits. LG Display increased 2.24 percent to 32,000 won. The LG Group jumped 4.24 percent to 61,500 won for a third trading day.Chipmaker SK Hynix fell by 1.4 percent to 45,650 won. Posco slumped 3.21 percent to 256,000 won. Lotte Chemical also went down 2.53 percent to 347,000 won. Hyundai Steel fell in four trading days, closing 3.72 percent down at 57,000 won.The secondary Kosdaq fell 4.59 points, or 0.74 percent from the previous trading day, to close at 615.16. Semiconductors and information technology components lost the most of 1.9 percent and 1.2 percent, each.Despite the sluggish market, Celltrion pushed up 2.02 percent to 106,100 won thanks to Fridays’s news that its subsidiary Celltrion Healthcare submitted for preliminary evaluation into Kosdaq. CJ E&M added 0.44 percent to 68,200 won while Kakao went up 0.13 percent to 75,100 won.“It appears the market will not show any definite direction either way until the end of the year,” Mirae Asset Daewoo analyst Ko Seung-hee said. “The market may not even show any clear movement until Donald Trump comes into office.”BY SONG KYOUNG-SON, YONHAP [song.kyoungson@joongang.co.kr]