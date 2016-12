Singer Crystal of R&B vocal duo As One became the mother of her second child on Christmas Eve.The singer’s newborn son was born at a hospital in Seoul at a healthy weight of 2.9 kilograms (6.4 pounds). According to a source, her baby was born a little earlier than his expected due date in January.She got married in November 2012 and had her first child in March 2014.The vocal duo debuted in 1999 with their first album “Day By Day,” which also contained the hit song of the same title. The group has released music since their debut, and just recently unveiled their sixth studio album “Outlast” in June. The group also participated in their label Brand New Music’s annual holiday celebration with the single “Another Tomorrow” on Dec. 12.Additionally, Crystal is also a long-time radio show host, having hosted TBS eFM’s “K-Popular” for seven years.By Chung Jin-hong