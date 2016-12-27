Kim Jong-min and Shin Dong-yeop win big

The surprising conclusion of two annual entertainment awards ceremonies from SBS and KBS resulted in unexpected grand prize winners.The grand prize winner for the 2016 KBS Entertainment Awards, which aired on Saturday, went over to singer Kim Jong-min of variety show “1 Night 2 Days,” while comedian Shin Dong-yeop took home the grand prize from the 2016 SAF Entertainment Awards from SBS on Sunday.Kim made headlines earlier this month for being considered as a nominee for the grand prize by KBS. The singer originally debuted as a new member of the pop trio Koyote with their third album. He simultaneously became a popular TV personality thanks to his unique sense of humor in the early 2000s, and had been a member of the long-running KBS variety show for nine years.Meanwhile, Shin, who originally debuted as a comedian under SBS in 1991, was awarded the Grand Prize after 26 years on the network. Though the long-time variety show “TV Animal Farm” host previously received the honor from KBS in 2012, he said “even though I am used to being a frequent host of these ceremonies, actually being on stage to receive this award feels like a completely different experience.”By Chung Jin-hong