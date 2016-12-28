Restructuring is the answer (국문)
기업 부도 봇물…고통스러워도 구조개혁밖에 없다
Dec 28,2016
Companies that filed for bankruptcy or court receivership through the court reached the record number of 1,533 this year, 200 more casualties than after the 1997 financial crisis. The year-end toll will be even bigger since the figure was registration until November.
Liquidation cases with a death sentence to the company involved totaled 659 and court receivership 874. Those under court receivership could hardly improve given the worsening business conditions.
The chain insolvencies and bankruptcies would spread next year. As the government missed the time needed to restructure the overcapacity industries, various reform bills are still held hostage at the legislature. The economy has lost steam beyond repair. The growth pace that slipped below 3 percent last year may not even reach 2 percent next year.
The economy is in such a pitiful state due to the lagging competitiveness of our companies and the government’s slow and impotent role in economic policymaking.
The government has been holding cabinet meetings to strengthen industrial competitiveness since June, but that was after the shipping and shipbuilding sector was ruined. Yoo Il-ho, deputy prime minister for the economy, held another meeting this week, but came up with nothing new beyond the ongoing work on the 1shipping, shipbuilding, steel and petrochemical sectors.
There is nothing to be done with already-weak companies. But the contagion should be stopped. When companies go bust one after another, joblessness would surge and related industries would crumble to wreak havoc on the entire economy.
The external front is jittery with a faster-than-expected pace in interest rate increases in the United States and U.S.-China trade frictions.
Lawmakers must expedite the passing of reform bills and the government must remove all the unnecessary red tape to stimulate corporate investment. Restructuring, although painful, is the only way to save the economy.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 27, Page 34
올해 법원에 파산 또는 법정관리를 신청한 기업이 1533개로 사상 최다에 달했다. 이는 1997년 외환위기 직후보다 200개 이상 많아 국내 기업의 체력이 바닥을 드러내고 있다는 심각한 신호다. 더구나 이는 대법원이 올 11월까지 집계한 자료여서 연간으로는 수치가 더 늘어날 수밖에 없다. 11월까지 파산은 659건, 법정관리는 874건이었다. 파산은 이미 ‘기업 사망 선고’를 받았음을 의미한다. 법정관리는 회생절차를 거치지만 경영환경이 갈수록 나빠지고 있어 신청 기업 상당수가 살아돌아올 가능성이 낮다고 봐야 한다.
파산·회생 신청 도미노는 내년 들어 더욱 확산된 가능성이 크다. 박근혜 정부 들어 주요 공급과잉 산업의 구조조정이 골든타임을 놓친데다 개혁 입법의 국회 통과가 지연되고 있기 때문이다. 경제활력도 자칫 복구가 어려워질 만큼 얼어붙고 있다. 지난해 2%대로 추락한 성장률은 내년에는 2%대조차 장담하기 어려울 만큼 한국 경제가 가라앉고 있다.
한국 경제가 이 지경에 빠진 것은 국내 기업들이 글로벌 무한경쟁에서 밀려난 데도 원인이 있지만 경제 컨트롤타워 역할을 제대로 하지 못한 정부의 무능과 무대책이 결정타였다고 할 수 있다. 정부는 올 6월에서야 매달 산업경쟁력 강화회의를 열어 수습에 나섰지만 해운·조선산업은 이미 벼랑 끝으로 내몰린 뒤였다. 유일호 부총리는 어제도 8차 산업경쟁력 강화회의를 열어 해운·조선·철강·유화 산업의 구조조정 추진실적을 점검했지만 맹탕회의에 그쳤다.
한계기업은 어쩔 수 없다. 하지만 기업 부도의 확산은 차단해야 한다. 실직자를 쏟아내고 연관 산업에 파장을 미쳐 민생과 국가 경제를 뿌리째 흔들기 때문이다. 미국이 내년부터 금리 인상에 속도를 내고 미·중 무역전쟁이 가속화하면 경제의 유일한 버팀목인 수출이 더욱 어렵게 된다. 이 같은 안팎의 퍼펙트스톰을 피하려면 정치권은 국회에 발목 잡혀 있는 개혁 입법을 통과시키고 정부는 기업 투자 촉진에 필요한 모든 규제를 걷어내야 한다. 고통스러워도 나라 경제를 구하려면 과감한 구조개혁 밖에 없기 때문이다.