Reinvent conservatism (국문)

Saenuri Party lawmakers outside the pro-President Park Geun-hye faction declared Tuesday that they will leave the ruling party and launch a new conservative party on Jan. 24. With the defection of the 29, Korean politics will be led by four parties for the first time in 26 years. The shift is not the result of the April 13 general election, which was a massacre for the party, but fallout from a fierce internal battle between the pro-Park faction and the others. Considering the historic split — and without knowing what presidential candidates are fielded by which party — it is hard to predict the future of Korean conservatism.
The revival of a four-party system is significant. First of all, the ruling party must try to lead the country after Park’s impeachment earlier this month. With fewer than 100 seats in the National Assembly, the ruling party can hardly block opposition parties from pushing forward liberal bills.
One issue is how many more lawmakers will depart from the Saenuri, and will the new conservative party emerge as the third largest party in the legislature? The big question is whether it can reinvent itself as a genuinely conservative party with a clear vision and strong leadership.
The Saenuri Party was dealt a crushing defeat in the last election due to the pro-Park group’s arbitrary nominations of its loyalists as candidates — denying nominations to more qualified figures. In fact, the split of the party stems from the pro-Park faction prioritizing its own interests over the party’s in that election.
The loyalist group blatantly defies public opinion, which is very negative about its maneuverings. Despite public outrage over the Choi Soon-sil scandal, the faction does not care or show any contrition. The faction’s core members still refuse to leave politics. That’s why the party’s approval rating hits a record low every day, not to mention its dearth of competitive presidential hopefuls.
We hope the conservative and liberal forces lead the nation through fierce yet healthy competition. Conservative politicians must put an end to politics based on cronyism and blind allegiance to a boss if they really want to rejuvenate a party they call conservative.
The new conservative party, or the Saenuri Party for that matter, must demonstrate some sincerity by taking unlimited responsibility for the security of this country and its economy. Voters are watching closely to see if they will really do that.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 28, Page 34
추락한 보수 가치 재건하려면
위기 부른 패권정치 청산하고
포용·책임의 리더십 살려내야
비박계 중심의 새누리당 의원 29명이 어제 집단 탈당계를 제출하고 개혁보수신당 창당을 선언했다. 발기인대회와 시·도당 창당대회를 거쳐 내년 1월24일 공식 창당한다. 사상 초유의 보수 집권당 분당으로 정치권은 26년 만에 4당 체제로 바뀌었다. 물론 현재의 4당 체제는 총선 결과물이 아닌 친박·비박 내홍의 산물이란 점에서 안정적인 모습이 아니다. 새누리당 내에선 신당에 동참할 의원이 상당수 대기중이고, 유력 대선후보의 영입 여부에 따라 정치판이 언제, 어떤 식으로 헤쳐 모일지 모를 일이다. 그래서 '한시 별거'란 얘기까지 나온다.
새로 등장한 4당 체제엔 많은 뜻이 담겨 있다. 먼저 박근혜 대통령이 대통령으로서의 권위를 잃은 상황에서 국정을 이끌어야 할 집권당이 쪼개진 정치적 의미가 크다. 새누리당 의석 수는 100석이 무너져 신당과 야당이 추진하는 법안을 저지하기도 힘들게 됐다. 국정 주도권은 명실상부하게 비(非)새누리당으로 넘어갔다. 하지만 더 중요한 건 새누리당에서 몇 명이 더 탈당하느냐, 제4당으로 출발한 신당이 원내 3당으로 올라서느냐 하는 등의 문제가 아니다. 분당을 계기로 새누리당과 개혁보수신당이 나라와 국민을 이끌 비전, 새로운 리더십을 갖춘 진정한 보수 정당으로 거듭날 수 있겠느냐는 거다.
새누리당은 박 대통령과 친박의 공천 전횡으로 지난 총선에서 참패했다. '진박 감별' 운운하며 나라보다는 대통령, 당보다 계파를 우선했던 친박 세력의 편가르기가 만든 게 새누리당의 친박 사당(私黨)화다. 분당과 보수의 위기는 그 결과물이다. 그럼에도 패권을 쥐고 흔들면서 나라를 이 지경에 이르게 한 친박은 자숙·자중하기는 커녕 오히려 똘똘 뭉쳐 국민에게 맞서고 있다. 촛불 민심은 두달 째 최순실 국정 농락과 박 대통령의 무능에 분노하지만 새누리당 친박 세력은 오불관언이다. 반성도 정계 은퇴도 없다. 인적 청산의 대상자로 거론되는 서청원·최경환·이정현 의원 등은 탈당, 출당 가능성을 일축한다. 그러니 당 지지율은 사상 최저 신기록을 갈아 치우고 당 내엔 내세울만한 대선 주자 한 명 없는 것이다. 친박계의 눈에만 보이지 않는 촛불 민심이다.
바람직한 건 보수와 진보의 양대 가치가 공존하고, 이를 대변하는 두 세력 간의 건전한 경쟁으로 국가와 사회가 발전하는 것이다. 보수의 궤멸은 그런 점에서 우리 사회에 재앙이다. 보수는 위기를 극복하고 다시 태어나야 한다. 계파 이익만을 앞세운 패거리 정치, 맹목적 충성 등 보수를 추락시킨 동인을 걷어내는 게 출발선이다. 배려와 포용, 책임과 헌신이란 보수의 가치를 되살려야 한다. 오만·불통과 담을 쌓아야먄 국민을 설득할 도덕성과 리더십을 살려 낼 수 있다. 그렇다면 이제 막 출범한 보수신당이든 새누리당이든 가야 할 길은 분명하다. 나라의 안위와 국민 경제를 무한 책임지겠다는 진정성을 국민에게 보여야 한다. 신당을 향한 국민 반응이 일단 우려보다 기대하는 쪽에 선 데는 이런 뜻이 담겨 있다. 무한의 쇄신 경쟁만이 보수가 살아날 길이다.