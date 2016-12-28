Ku Hye-sun to hold art exhibition

Actress/director Ku Hye-sun, known for her artistic talents, will hold a month-long exhibition in January.The artist’s “dark YELLOW” exhibition is being hosted at the Seoul Arts Center from Jan. 5 to 29. The theme for her upcoming art show is “Innocence, Fear and Freedom.”Ku introduced her upcoming exhibition as containing “themes of irony, such as ‘the world’s scariest thing, constantly dreaming.’”The artist explained her pursuit of artistic freedom by attempting to contain ideas of innocence and fear utilizing a minimalistic approach.Additionally, her exhibition will not only contain her illustrations but also music from her self-composed instrumental “new age” albums “Breath” and “Breath 2.” Her piano piece “Rain” from her first instrumental album, which will be played at the exhibition, previously topped China’s QQ music chart.The artist debuted her first art exhibition “Tango,” which coincided with her illustrated novel of the same name, in 2009. Some of her art from the upcoming exhibition was up for display at the recent DMC Festival from Sep. 9 to Oct. 11.By Chung Jin-hong