2016.12.28 Ticket

A Korean production of the musical “Monte Cristo” is being staged at the Chungmu Arts Center, featuring popular musical actors including Um Ki-joon, Ryu Jung-han, Kai and Sin Seong-rok as Monte Cristo and Cho Jung-eun, Lina as Mercedes. See THEATER, below. [EMK MUSICAL COMPANY]

[THEATER]Young and promising sailor Edmond Dantes is living his happiest moments, looking forward to his marriage to his love. But everything goes down the drain all of a sudden when other jealous men scheme against him. Mondego, who also loves Edmond’s woman, and Danglars, who wishes to become the captain of the ship, spread rumors about Edmond and put him in jail for 14 years.Edmond seeks to escape by digging an underground tunnel with the help of Abbe Faria, who tells him about the treasures kept at the island of Monte Cristo. Edmond miraculously succeeds in getting out and reaching the island, becoming a rich man with the new name of “The Count of Monte Cristo.”Ryu Jung-han, Um Ki-joon, Kai, and Sin Seong-rok will alternate the role of Monte Cristo. Cho Jung-eun and Lina will alternate the role of Mercedes.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 3 and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays; and 3 and 7:30 p.m. on weekends and public holidays.Tickets range from 50,000 won to 140,000 won.Sindang Station, lines No. 2 and No. 6, exit 9The Universal Ballet is back with “The Nutcracker,” a traditional Christmas performance that cannot be missed.“The Nutcracker,” composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, premiered in 1892 at the Mariinsky Theatre in Saint Petersburg, Russia, and has been loved since then as a Christmas ballet for the past 124 years.The Universal Ballet premiered the piece in Korea in 1986, and performances of the piece have sold out every year for the past 30 years.The performance starts at 4 and 8 p.m. on weekdays; 3 and 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 2 and 6 p.m. on Sundays. There is no performance on Mondays.Tickets range from 10,000 won to 150,000 won.Achasan Station, line No. 5, exit 4A jukebox musical based on the music of Neil Sedaka is bound to mesmerize not only audiences in their 20s or 30s but older generations as well. The setting is the United States in the 1960s, where Marge is about to get married to her first love. But on her wedding day, her groom Leonard appears, only to declare that their love is over.Marge’s best friend Lois takes her brokenhearted friend on a vacation to Paradise Resort, where Marge planned to honeymoon.During their vacation, the two women run into the resort’s star singers Del and Gabe, a shy worker at the resort.Along with the four, other friends, Harvey and Esther, join along to add to the excitement at Paradise Resort.Harvey works at the resort as the MC for its show, and Esther is an attractive owner at the resort. Harvey has been in love with Esther for 20 years, but has never managed to show his feelings for her.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on weekdays; 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays.There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 130,000 won.Apgujeong Station, line No. 3, exit 4Many have heard of the famed musical “The Phantom of the Opera,” but maybe not of “Phantom.”This piece tells the story of what was hidden behind the grand scenes of “The Phantom of the Opera.”Park Hyo-shin, Park Eun-tae and Jeon Dong-suk will alternate the role of the Phantom. Kim So-hyun, Kim Soon-young and Lee Ji-hye will alternate the role of Christine Daee.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays; and 2 and 6:30 p.m. on weekends and public holidays.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 140,000 won.Hangangjin Station, line No. 6, exit 2The hit 1992 film “The Bodyguard” was turned into a stage musical in 2012, which will be presented in Seoul.The musical features songs that are familiar to the ears of both the young and old, such as “One Moment in Time” and “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.”For the upcoming production in Korea, veteran musical actress Jeong Sun-ah and singers Lee Eun-jin, also known as the singer Yangpa, and Son Seung-yeon, have been cast as Rachel Marron.The show starts at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; at 3 and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays; 3 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays and at 2 and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays and public holidays.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 140,000 won.Yeoksam Station, line No. 2, exit 7[MUSIC]Singer-songwriter Jang Beom-june is getting ready to warm up audiences’ hearts through his year-end concert.Along with his solo activities, Jang is also a member of the band Busker Busker, which is famous for its grand hit “Cherry Blossom Ending,” a song that captures the atmosphere of spring.Jang has held a total of 24 shows this year, all of which were sold out.Drawing in a total of 25,000 fans, Jang has been much acclaimed for his well-made performances, and will wrap up this glorious year with a final show.The concert starts at 8 p.m. on Friday and 6 p.m. on Saturday.Tickets range from 88,000 won ($72.93) to 99,000 won.Ewha Womans University Station, line No. 2, exit 3Old-school K-pop group g.o.d. will be holding national tour to celebrate the New Year. Starting with concerts in Seoul, the group will be touring to Incheon, Daegu, Ilsan, Gwangju and Busan until Feb. 18. Although the group disbanded in 2005, the members have kept busy, with one member pursuing a career as a solo singer, one an actor and one even a DJ. The group got together in 2014 after a nine-year hiatus and produced their eighth studio album and a digital single, which topped local music charts upon release.The Seoul concert starts at 8 p.m. on Friday; 7 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday.Tickets range from 99,000 won to 154,000 won.Sports Complex Station, line No. 2, exits 6 and 7The nine-time Grammy Award winning rock band Metallica is commencing their Asian tour in Seoul, marking four years since their last performance in the country in 2013. The comeback is in celebration of their newest album, “Hardwired…To Self-Destruct,” which was released on Nov. 18.The band was formed in 1981 by drummer Lars Ulrich and guitarist and vocalist James Hetfield, and has grown into one of the most influential and commercially successful rock bands in history. When Metallica held a concert in Antarctica, it even earned itself a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the first act to play on all seven continents within a year.The concert starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 99,000 won to 165,000 won.Guil Station, line No. 1, exit 2American cellist Lynn Harrell will deliver a masterful performance with the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra. Under the baton of Eliahu Inbal, the orchestra and the cellist will perform Dvorak’s Cello Concerto in B minor, Op. 104 and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5 in E minor, Op. 64.The concert starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 10,000 won to 90,000 won.Jamsil Station, line No. 2 or 8, exit 11Greeting the new year, the renowned Vienna Boys Choir is to take a tour around Korea. After its first visit to Korea in 1969, the choir has performed over 170 times so far in the nation, marking its status firmly not only as a globally well-known choir but also as a popular one in Korea. The choir also has special ties with the nation, with its first female conductor being the Korean woman Kim Bo-mi, who began taking part in 2012. Starting from 2010, Korean boys have also formed a part of the choir.The upcoming performance is themed on “smile,” and is bound to bring big grins to the faces of the audience. The program is consisted of diverse music that men and women of all ages are sure to enjoy. From the hymns of Henry Purcell, folk songs from various nations, waltz and polka to classic soundtracks from famous films, the choir is expected to fill the joyous air celebrating the beginning of a new year.The concert starts at 5 p.m.Tickets range from 33,000 won to 100,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Veteran singer Lee Sun-hee is coming back with a two-day concert next year. Lee debuted in 1984 with the song “To J,” which immediately became a hit. She’s now known by many as the “National Diva” or the “Queen of Female Vocalists,” and has established her name in the music industry with her impressive and emotional catalogue. She is also a songwriter, having penned many of the tracks on her later albums.The show starts at 7 p.m. on Feb. 4 and 5 p.m. on Feb. 5. Tickets range from 88,000 to 143,000 won.Gwanghwamun Station, line No. 5, exit 7 or 9[TRADITIONAL PERFORMANCE]Gangdong Arts Center has organized a traditional Korean music performance as its New Year’s Eve concert.The sounds of gayageum (traditional zither), piri (traditional flute), haegeum (traditional string instrument) and many more Korean instruments will fill the air, providing a unique way to celebrate the New Year.After two sets of music performances, spectators will get to gather around at the outdoor garden to ring in the New Year. The event will consist of a countdown, photo shoot, balloons and making New Year’s resolutions.The performance starts at 10 p.m.Tickets range from 20,000 won to 50,000 won.Godeok Station, line No. 5, exit 4The National Theater of Korea invites people to welcome the New Year with a pansori (traditional narrative singing) stage. Pansori master Ahn Sook-sun will sing another pansori in full this year, mesmerizing the audience with her touching vibrato and witty storytelling skills.The performance starts at 9 p.m.Tickets cost 30,000 won.Dongguk University Station, line No. 3, exit 2 for the shuttle bus, or bus No. 02 or 420 to the National Theater of Korea bus stop*Event information collected from the Korea Tourism Organization.Tickets are available at ticket.interpark.com/global or by calling 1544-1555.