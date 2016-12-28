Orion’s Real Brownie to be made and sold in China

Orion will take its premium Real Brownie treat to China, the company said Tuesday. Both production and sales will be managed by Orion’s local office in China.As the product is targeted at consumers in their 20s and 30s, the company will first launch sales online via e-commerce sites like Tmall and JD.com before placing it on store shelves.“Real Brownie was already a known item among Chinese travelers to Korea, who purchased them in large volumes during visits,” said a company spokesman. The product also benefitted from word-of-mouth spread on Chinese social media.The move is similar to the export of Orion’s flagship Choco Pie, which earns the company over 180 billion won a year from China alone. Word-of-mouth raves in China prompted the company to start sales there.Orion’s Real Brownie was released in 2008.