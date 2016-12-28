Ambassadors for Korea

Visit Korea Committee and Voluntary Agency Network of Korea celebrate the launch of the 15th global Korea travel and culture honorary ambassador program on Tuesday at the National Museum of Korea in Yongsan, central Seoul. The group appointed 391 college students as honorary ambassadors who will promote Korea through various activities in preparation for the 2016-18 Visit Korea Year program and the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. One of their promotional activities includes the K-Smile campaign, which aims to build a positive image of Korea through small acts of kindness and smiles. The program was launched in December 2010 to cultivate leaders among Korean youths who can communicate with the world and has worked with nearly 6,500 university students around the country. [VISIT KOREA COMMITTEE]