Foreigners, institutions push up Kospi

Seoul’s main bourse continued climbing Tuesday to break through the 2,040 mark, buoyed by foreign investors and institutional investors who together net bought.The benchmark Kospi closed at 2,042.17 Tuesday, up 4.42 points, or 0.22 percent, from the previous trading day.Institutional investors, who previously net bought for three straight trading days, continued their buying spree and purchased 172.0 billion won ($142 million) in shares. Foreign investors also turned from offloading and, for the first time in four trading days, bought 93.5 billion won worth of stocks.“It appears investors generally remained on buying terms amid a growing demand for dividend paying shares as the market nears the end of the year,” Hyundai Securities analyst Bae Sung-young said. “Foreign investors, too, turned to buying, though the move appears to have been prompted by favorable global market conditions.”Retail investors, on the other hand, offloaded 255.1 billion won in shares to offset the buying effort by institutions and foreigners.Large-cap shares led the rise, climbing 0.2 percent, while mid- and small-cap shares inched up 0.02 percent and 0.1 percent respectively. By sector, electricity and gas went up 1.2 percent and metal and steel 0.7 percent. Chemicals also gained 0.6 percent.Top market cap Samsung Electronics edged up 0.06 percent on Tuesday to close at 1,799,000 and continue its overall upward trend since it announced it would expand its year-end dividend last month. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis added 1.33 percent to 267,500 won while the nation’s portal giant Naver rose 0.92 percent to 772,000 won.On the other hand, LG Display, leading panel maker, dropped 1.87 percent to 31,400, while Hyundai Heavy Industries fell 0.68 percent to 145,000 won.The secondary Kosdaq continued to fluctuate and rose 3.22 points, or 0.52 percent, to close at 618.38 on Tuesday. For the past six days, the index had been fluctuating around the 615 level.The Korean won closed at 1,207.6 to the dollar.The three-year treasury yield decreased two basis point to 1.65 percent while the 10-year treasury inched up one basis point to 2.12 percent.BY CHOI HYUNG-JO [choi.hyungjo@joongang.co.kr]