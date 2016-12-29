Sincerity is a flower (국문)

It’s been a year since the “comfort women” agreement was signed between Korea and Japan. Having watched the 20-month-long negotiation and follow-up measures in person, I am not too happy about the first anniversary.
The Dec. 28 agreement was a breakthrough for the three-year-long deadlock in Korea-Japan ties, as President Park Geun-hye insisted on the resolution of the comfort women issue as a condition for a summit meeting. In November 2016, the number of Koreans visiting Japan went up by 18.6 percent compared to the same period last year, and the Japanese visitors increased by 29.5 percent. The agreement positively affected the decision to resume talks for a currency swap in August.
The Foundation for Reconciliation and Healing paid 100 million won ($82,808) to 29 surviving sex slavery victims from the 1 billion yen ($8.53 million) that the Japanese government funded. Two additional victims will receive payment within the year. Among the 46 surviving victims, 34 expressed an intention to take the 100 million won. The significance of the payment is that the money comes from the budget, as the Japanese government offered to “take responsibility.”
However, embers of discord remain. The biggest problem is the attitude that Japan has done its part by paying the victims. The foundation initially discussed a plan to deliver Japan’s message of apology to the victims along with the 100 million won payments. But Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in October that this was out of the question, and the plan was scrapped. Tokyo is far from being sincerely apologetic.
It does not help that politicians with presidential ambitions continue to mention that the agreement is not valid. While the Dec. 28 agreement is not legally binding, foreign ministers of the two countries made a promise to the world. There can be supplementary actions through legal processes, but nullification would undermine Korea’s national confidence.
A committee for the establishment of a “peace statue” hopes to build a monument in front of the Japanese Consulate in Busan, and the project will be a crucial moment. The Consulate and Japanese Cabinet Minister openly opposed the project. The Dong-gu District Office in Busan disapproved of the statue as it is not permitted to “occupy the street.”
However, the committee plans to unveil the statue on Dec. 31. The foreign ministry repeatedly claims that this is a case that the local government needs to decide.
It is a problem that is hard to solve. The only solution is to continue communicating and explaining to the victims until they say “enough.”
Japan also must show sincerity to the victims. Japanese Prime Minister Abe visited Pearl Harbor and mourned for the victims there. When he can convey the same message to the surviving comfort women, he will be recognized as a proper leader.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 28, Page 33
*The author is a political news writer at the JoongAng Ilbo.
YOO JEE-HYE
오늘은 한국과 일본이 위안부 문제 협상을 타결한 지 1년 되는 날이다. 1년 8개월 간의 협상 과정과 후속 조치를 현장에서 지켜본 입장에서 타결 1주년의 심정은 편치가 않다.
12·28 합의는 위안부 문제 해결을 정상회담의 전제로 내건 박근혜 대통령의 고집으로 3년 가까이 꽁꽁 얼어 있던 양국 관계가 해빙기를 맞는 계기였다. 올 11월 기준으로 전년 같은 달 대비 일본을 찾은 한국인은 18.6%, 한국을 찾은 일본인은 29.5%가 늘었다. 한·일 통화 스와프 논의 재개 결정(8월)에도 합의가 긍정적 영향을 미친 게 사실이다.
화해·치유 재단은 일본이 거출한 10억엔으로 위안부 생존 피해자 29명에게 1억원씩을 지급했다. 연내 2명이 추가 지급을 받는다. 피해자 46명 중 1억원을 수령하겠다는 의사를 밝힌 할머니는 34명이었다. 일본 정부가 ‘책임 통감’을 전제로 내놓은 예산으로 지원이 이뤄지는 점에서 의미가 크다.
하지만 갈등의 불씨는 여전하다. 가장 큰 문제는 “돈을 줬으니 할 바는 다 했다”는 식의 일본 태도다. 재단은 당초 피해자들에게 1억원과 함께 일본 측의 사죄 메시지를 전달하는 방안을 논의했다. 하지만 아베 일본 총리가 “털끝만큼도 생각하지 않고 있다”(10월)고 하면서 없던 일이 됐다. 진정성 있는 반성과 거리가 먼 태도였다.
대선주자급 정치인들이 합의 무효를 계속 언급하는 것도 도움이 되지 않는다. 12·28 합의에 법적 구속력은 없지만 양국 외교장관이 전 세계에 약속한 사안이다. 적법 절차에 의한 보완은 있을 수 있어도 무조건 파기를 주장하는 건 국가 신인도를 떨어뜨리는 일이다.
‘미래세대가 세우는 평화의 소녀상 추진위ㆍ서포터즈’가 부산의 일본 총영사관 앞에 소녀상 건립을 추진하는 것도 큰 고비다. 총영사관은 물론 일본 관방장관까지 나서 반대 의사를 밝혔다. 관할 지자체인 부산 동구청은 도로점용 허가 대상물이 아니라는 이유로 건립을 불허하고 있다. 그래도 추진위는 31일 제막식을 할 계획이다. 외교부는 “지자체가 판단할 사안”이란 입장만 반복한다.
정답을 찾긴 어려운 문제다. 정부가 피해 할머니들이 “그만 하면 됐다”고 할 때까지 계속 소통, 설명하는 노력을 하는 길 외엔 없다. 일본도 피해자들의 상처를 치유할 성의 있는 태도를 보여야 한다. 아베 총리는 진주만을 찾아 전쟁 희생자들을 추모하고 있다. 그런 마음이 위안부 할머니들에게도 전해져야 그나마 제대로 된 지도자란 평가를 받을 수 있을 것이다.
유지혜 기자