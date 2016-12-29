Abe’s Pearl Harbor visit (국문)
미진하나마 주목할 아베의 진주만 방문
Dec 29,2016
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stood next to his U.S. counterpart Barack Obama at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, the historic site of the surprise Japanese air raid that led to the U.S. joining of World War II. The ceremonial event was to reinforce the renewed alliance of the two after Obama visited the preserved ruins of Hiroshima that bore atom bombs from the U.S. to end the war during his visit to Japan in May.
Abe is not the first Japanese leader to visit the naval base in Hawaii. Prime Ministers Shigeru Yoshida stopped by in 1951 and Nobusuke Kishi in 1957. But Abe is the first to visit the wreck of the USS Arizona where more than 1,100 sailors and Marines died when the battleship was sunk by the bombing on Pearl Harbor. He went ahead with the visit despite opposition from Japanese nationalists.
He was taking a political risk at home clearly to send a message to president-elect Donald J. Trump who, during his campaign, said he would demand more contributions from Japan for its defense. Despite his support for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, Abe was the first to fly to New York to meet the president-elect.
There is no leader in Korea to strike a summit with the U.S. leader who will be sworn in next month. Seoul’s diplomatic authorities should do all they can to build connections with the new administration.
Abe has not apologized or expressed regret for Japan causing the Pacific War, again showing disregard for neighboring Asian countries that have suffered the most from its past aggressions. He may have won favor with Americans, but lost further faith with Japan’s neighbors.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 28, Page 34
아베 신조(安倍晋三) 일본 총리가 26일(현지시간)부터 이틀간 하와이 진주만을 방문하는 것은 미·일 동맹의 굳건함을 과시하기 위함이다. 진주만은 태평양전쟁이 시작된 미·일 모두에게 역사적인 곳이다. 이번 진주만행이 지난 5월 버락 오바마 미국 대통령의 히로시마 원폭기념관 방문에 대한 답방 성격이긴 하나 미·일 밀월관계를 만방에 보여주려는 강한 의지가 작용한 게 틀림없다.
사실 진주만을 찾은 일 총리는 아베가 처음은 아니다. 1951년 요시다 시게루(吉田茂)를 시작으로 하토야마 이치로(鳩山一郞), 기시노 부스케(岸信介) 전 총리가 이곳을 방문했다. 하지만 아베는 27일 오후 (서울시간 28일 오전) 침몰 함정 위에 세워진 애리조나기념관을 찾는다. 현직 총리로서는 처음이다. 기념관 밑에는 1100여 명의 미군이 아직도 영면하고 있어 이곳은 미국인으로서는 무척이나 신성한 장소다. 이런 곳에 일본 총리가 방문한다는 것은 국내 강경 우파의 목소리를 감안한다면 아베로서도 쉬운 일은 아닐 것이다.
그럼에도 그가 정치적 부담을 각오하고 이곳을 찾은 것은 미·일동맹의 토대를 흔들겠다는 도널드 트럼프 차기 대통령을 의식한 행동이 분명하다. 비록 지난 미 대선에서 민주당 후보였던 힐러리 클린턴을 지지했지만 일단 트럼프가 이기자 아베는 즉각 뉴욕으로 날아가 누구보다 빨리 그를 만났다. 이 같은 아베의 기민성을 우리 정치인들도 새겨 봐야 한다.
트럼프 행정부 출범이 눈앞에 다가온 시점임에도 정상급 교류가 불가능해진 우리로서는 현 상황이 안타깝기 짝이 없다. 외교 당국은 부족하나마 모든 채널을 가동해 새 행정부와의 인적 네트워크를 다지기 바란다.
한편 아베 총리는 애리조나기념관에는 가지만 태평양전쟁을 일으킨 데 대한 사죄나 반성의 말은 하지 않는다고 한다. 이는 한국과 중국 등 태평양전쟁으로 엄청난 피해를 입는 아시아 국가들에 대한 예의가 아니다. 미국에만 화해의 제스처를 보내면 눈 앞의 국익만을 의식한 속좁은 행보라는 비난을 피하기 어려울 것이다.