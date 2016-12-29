Time for selflessness (국문)

The National Assembly has set up a special committee for constitutional revision 29 years after the establishment of a similar such body in 1987 as a result of the mass protests to end decades of authoritarian governments and restore democracy to Korea. That marks a historic step by the legislature to change the current five-year, single-term presidency. This unique presidential system helped develop our fledgling democracy, as seen in the election of six presidents and two passings of the baton from one ideological side to the other since 1987.
However, due to the overconcentration of power in Korea’s president, every president ended up finishing his or her term with dishonor after aides and relatives were discovered to be involved in corruption. The system also triggered many problems in smoothly running the government, as presidential elections could not be held in the same year as parliamentary elections. A critical lack of leadership in the government after President Park Geun-hye was impeached over an unprecedented abuse of power scandal explicitly shows the dangers in our imperialistic presidency.
Despite a pretty widespread consensus on the need for a constitutional amendment, our political parties are fiercely fighting over whether to revise the Constitution or not. While the ruling Saenuri Party, the opposition People’s Party and a new conservative party split off from the Saenuri — all without a strong presidential hopeful — insist on working on the revision immediately, the main opposition Minjoo Party of Korea is shaking it head at the need for reform because its former leader Moon Jae-in is a frontrunner in the polls to win under the current system.
In discussing constitutional revision, politicians must prioritize a long-term vision for the country and public sentiment over a pursuit of self-interest. The public made it clear that they want to see a decentralization of power, communication and co-governance instead of the weird, one-woman ways exemplified by Park.
If political circles choose to change the Constitution, this is perfect timing given the power vacuum ahead of a presidential election next year.
Considering that the next presidential election could be held as early as April or May given the ongoing deliberations at the Constitutional Court, the clock is ticking. But the special committee in the legislature is expected to submit an amendment to the Assembly regardless of presidential candidates’ individual positions now that the issue has emerged as a key need.
Those who want to run for president must recognize a need for constitutional change and make commitments before weighing how it will affect their futures. They must not ignore the call of the times.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 29, Page 34
국회가 29일 개헌특별위원회를 발족했다. 1987년 6월 항쟁으로 개헌특위가 가동된지 근 30년만이다. '87년 체제'의 총체적 개혁을 위해 국회가 역사적 발걸음을 내딛은 것이다. 87년 체제는 6명의 대통령 배출과 2번의 정권교체를 통해 대한민국의 민주주의를 공고히 하는 성과를 올렸다. 그러나 대통령에 권력이 지나치게 집중된 나머지 역대 대통령마다 측근 비리에 휘말려 불명예 퇴진해야 했다. 대선과 총선 주기의 불일치로 인해 국정표류가 일상화하는 등 부작용도 많았다. 박근혜 대통령이 헌정사상 두번째로 국회의 탄핵을 당해 식물상태에 빠진 건 '제왕적 대통령제'의 모순이 가장 적나라하게 표출된 사례다.
그런 만큼 개헌에 대한 공감대는 이미 우리 사회에 강하게 퍼져 있다. 하지만 정치권은 개헌 여부를 놓고 샅바싸움만 벌이고 있다. 스타급 대선주자가 없는 새누리당·국민의당·개혁보수신당은 당장 개헌에 착수하자는 입장이나 문재인 전 대표가 지지율 1위를 달리는 더불어민주당은 시기상조라며 외면한다. 개헌을 대선 유불리의 관점에서만 따진 결과다.
개헌을 논의할 때 최우선 고려대상은 이런 당리당략이 아니라 나라의 백년대계요, 민심이다. 민심은 촛불시위를 통해 '박근혜'식 권위주의 대신 소통과 공감, 협치와 분권의 나라를 원한다고 분명히 했다. 이를 쫓아 87년 체제를 대수술한다면, 내년 대선을 앞두고 대통령 권력이 공백상태인 지금이 적기다. 친문계를 제외한 국회의원 대부분이 앞다퉈 개헌특위에 들어가겠다고 나선 것도 개헌을 원하는 민심과 시대적 타이밍에 부응한 결과일 것이다.
대선이 이르면 내년 4~5월 중 치러질 공산이 커지면서 대선 전에 개헌을 성사시킬 시간적 여유가 적어진 건 사실이다. 그러나 30년만에 구성된 개헌특위는 대선 일정이나 후보들 개인의 입장과 무관하게 개헌안을 만들어 본회의에 상정할 가능성이 높다. 개헌이 20대 국회의 핵심 중 핵심 어젠다가 되는 것이다. 그렇다면 대선에 출마할 후보들도 유불리를 따지기 앞서 개헌의 필요성을 인정하고 임기 중 개헌방침과 일정을 공약하는 게 순리다. 시대적 요청인 개헌을 더는 미뤄서는 안된다.