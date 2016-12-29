Kospi drops on yearly ex-dividend date

Seoul’s main bourse fell on Wednesday, the ex-dividend date. Stockholders who possessed company stock on Tuesday will be granted dividends this week. The index generally moves down on the ex-dividend date, as dividends will decrease companies’ market capitalization.The Kospi closed at 2,024.49, down 17.68 points, or 0.87 percent from the previous trading day.Institutional investors sold 414.4 billion won ($342.8 million) in shares, whereas foreign and retail investors stopped a further decline of the index by purchasing 126.7 billion and 280.8 billion won respectively.Electricity and gas lost the most in terms of sectors to fall 3.4 percent. Banks lost 2.5 percent and communications slumped 2.4 percent.Most companies in the top 20 weakened Wednesday. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics slipped 0.61 percent to 1,788,000 won. Korea Electric Power Corporation fell 4.15 percent to 45,050 won and auto parts manufacturer Hyundai Mobis lost 3.18 percent to 259,000 won. All three companies are expected to pay generous dividends this year.Samsung Biologics rose 4.47 percent to 152,000 won on rosy forecasts for next year’s bio market. Lotte Chemical advanced 2.54 percent to 363,500 won. LIG Investment and Securities said in a report Tuesday that the company’s earnings for the fourth quarter will rise 128 percent from last year. Samsung C&T was the only company among the top ten to gain, adding 0.8 percent to 125,500 won.The secondary Kosdaq continued Tuesday’s gains to go up 8.89 points, or 1.44 percent from the previous trading day to 627.27. Pharmaceutical shares led, strengthening 3.4 percent.Celltrion jumped 5.13 percent to 106,500 won and Medytox advanced 4.25 percent to 355,700 won. CJ E&M increased 4.14 percent to 70,400 won. Kakao added 0.94 percent to 75,500 won.“Institutions often turn to selling in ex-dividend season each year and that is what decided the market movement today,” Kiwoom Securities analyst Seo Sang-young said. Seo forecast a similar movement on Thursday, the last trading day of the year.BY SONG KYOUNG-SON, YONHAP [song.kyoungson@joongang.co.kr]