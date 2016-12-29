Short supply ­

Workers load eggs into a truck at a farm in Sejong on Wednesday. For one day, the government has decided to lift a ban on the distribution of eggs that are safe but come from farms close to outbreaks of the H5N6 avian influenza virus to deal with a shortage that is driving up prices. The average retail price for a tray of 30 eggs jumped 47.5 percent from 5,439 won ($4.50) a month ago to 8,025 won as of Wednesday, the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation said. [YONHAP]