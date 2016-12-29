Design through the years

A designer’s oeuvre reflects changes in society’s political and economic conditions as well as aesthetics shared by the public.In that context, a design archive exhibition running through Friday at Seoul National University Museum of Art in southwestern Seoul gives insight into Korean society over the last 30 years through the work of industrial designer Lee Soon-jong. He is retiring as professor of design at the university.The exhibition features photos and documents about the products designed by Lee, his concept drawings and some products. Lee was at many important scenes of Korean design history, serving as the deputy director of the International Council of Societies of Industrial Design (ICSID)’s 2001 general meeting; the first director of the Gwangju Design Beinnale in 2005; and head of the Korean Society of Design Science between 2004 and 2005.For more information about the exhibition, visit www.snumoa.org or call (02) 880-9504. [MOON SO-YOUNG]