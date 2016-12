Vocal duo As One returned with a surprise single about the emotional aftermath of a breakup.Their newest song “Like Breakup” was released by the R&B group today. The single was produced by their record label’s hit producers Masterkey and XEPY. The two songwriters previously helped singer Han Dong-geun dominate the charts with the ballads “Amazing You” and “Making a New Ending for This Story” this year.As One is a veteran vocal group that has been consistently making new music releases since their debut in 1999, including fan favorites “Day Be Day” and “Last Christmas.” They recently unveiled their latest studio album “Outlast” in June, their first full-length record in ten years.Additionally, the new single release comes days after the announcement of group member Crystal’s birth of her second child. The singer’s baby was born at a healthy weight of 2.9 kilograms (6.4 pounds) on Christmas Eve.By Chung Jin-hong