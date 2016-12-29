Cheetah performs tribute to Sewol victims

Rapper Cheetah reduced the audience to tears with her new track “Yellow Ocean” on the latest airing of JTBC’s “Tribe of Hip Hop.”The lyrics of her track were about remembering the lives lost from the tragic sinking of the Sewol ferry, and how loved ones will not stop mourning until the ocean is “covered in yellow ribbons.” Yellow ribbons have come to symbolize the hopes of families and friends who cling to the possibility of their loved ones that might still be found alive.The song was performed by the rapper in the reality show’s first semi-final round. She teamed up with model Jang Seong-hwan for the mission that aired on Tuesday with a track produced by DJ Juice. Additionally, the rapper said that all proceeds from the single will be donated to charity. A source said that she had not yet decided on which charity.Cheetah originally debuted in the short-lived hip-hop duo Blacklist in 2010 after making a name for herself in the underground scene. She later achieved mainstream recognition in 2015 after winning Mnet’s reality hip-hop program “Unpretty Rapstar,” a spin-off of their widely popular “Show Me the Money” series.By Chung Jin-hong