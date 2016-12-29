The great responsibility of a bell ringer : Overnight, Sin Cheol-min became caretaker of a national treasure

Sin Cheol-min, an official at the History & Cultural Heritage Division, has been working as the bell ringer of the Bosingak Bell since 2006 after the former bell ringer Jo Jin-ho passed away. [PARK JONG-KEUN]

Tourists attend an event to strike the Bosingak Bell. [PARK JONG-KEUN]

For 43-year-old Sin Cheol-min, becoming a bell ringer wasn’t a part of his life plan. Until it was. After bell ringer Jo Jin-ho, who was the fourth generation to inherit the job in his family, passed away at the age of 79 after suffering from cancer, Sin became the next man to take over the sacred job.“Please look after the [Bosingak] Bell,” Jo told Sin before passing away in December of 2006. At the time, Sin was 33 years old and worked in an office. Sin has now served as Jo’s successor for the last ten years.Jo and Sin became acquainted with each other just six months before Jo passed away. Sin, who at the time was working as a manager at a firm hosting cultural festivals, visited Jo ahead of running one of his projects. The project Sin was preparing provided citizens with a chance to ring the Bosingak Bell from Tuesday to Sunday at 12 p.m. while wearing costumes from the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).In order to teach others how to strike the bell, Sin first had to learn how to do it himself, leading him to study the method from Jo. Although striking a bell looks very simple on the surface, it wasn’t easy at all, according to Sin. Jo wasn’t a soft teacher, and he taught Sin how to strike the bell focusing on the minute details. Sin learned all the knowledge and skills that Jo had while serving as the bell ringer for 44 years. Sin learned which part of the bell he should hit, with how much strength and how much of a gap he should maintain between each ring of the bell. Sin couldn’t lose the tension, as Jo sometimes became furious when Sin couldn’t create the sound properly. “There shouldn’t be a brassy sound,” Jo often said, and stressed the importance of creating clear and heavy sounds.Despite the nagging, Sin was very obedient to his teacher and worked very hard to master the hard job, which gradually led Jo to open his heart towards his student.Since then, Jo would frequently ask, “Why don’t you try becoming a bell ringer?” But every time, Sin shook his head and said that he dare not take over the job. Although Jo had a son, he could not take over the family job due to his business. After learning his teacher’s family story, Sin also became concerned about who should succeed the job. Jo’s concerns grew bigger, as he knew his time was limited. Jo underwent surgery for colorectal cancer in 2005, a year before Jo and Sin met. “Even until 10 days before the teacher passed away, he came to Bosingak every day and expressed concerns about not having a successor,” Sin reminisced with tears in his eyes.Despite the concerns, however, Jo’s dying wish came true, as Sin started taking over the job after the death of his teacher. The first duty for Sin was to ring the bell for the Watch-Night bell ceremony, on Dec. 31 of 2006. The following year, Sin’s expertise was recognized, and he was hired as a public official of the Seoul Metropolitan Government.During the six months of lessons, the thing that Jo had emphasized the most was showing courtesy towards the bell. Both the teacher and the student addressed the bell by its title. It wasn’t until around a year after he became the bell ringer that Sin understood his teacher’s high respect towards the bell. On Dec. 30 of 2007, Sin severely hurt his back after he fell off of the bell. He was busily preparing for the Watch-Night bell ceremony at the time, and was cleaning the top of the Bosingak Bell.“Although I paid respect towards the bell in my heart before climbing up [through a ladder], I was so busy that day that I skipped the procedure.” Since the accident, Sin still isn’t able to carry heavy loads. “The accident reminded me of the teacher saying that a bell ringer should always show courtesy towards the bell. I definitely learned what he meant through that experience.”With a height of 3.78 meters (12.4 feet) and a diameter of 2.23 meters, the Bosingak Bell weighs around 20 tons. The one that hangs now was created in 1985. Since the original Bosingak Bell was designated as Korea’s National Treasure No. 2 in 1963, it has been preserved in the National Museum of Korea to prevent damage.Sin, who marks his 10th year as a bell ringer, personally strikes the bell six times a year. He strikes it on Independence Movement Day on March 1 (33 times), National Liberation Day on Aug. 15 (33 times), the Watch-Night bell ceremony on Dec. 31 (33 times), National Foundation Day on Oct. 3 (12 times), Children’s Day on May 5 (12 times) and 100 days before the College Scholastic Ability Test (12 times).“Striking the bell requires lots of strength,” Sin said. “And the person who has to endure the aftershock of ringing the bell is the bell ringer that is holding on to the bell’s hammer. It requires a lot more energy than one thinks. After striking the bell 33 times, I sweat like rain.”Everyday at 10 a.m., except for Sundays, Sin checks the condition of the bell. After silently hitting the bell numerous times with the 1.8-meter length hammer made of plantanus, he opens his arms to embrace the bell. He places his forehead on the bell to feel its vibration and to check whether there is a crack. At 12 p.m., he supervises citizens and foreigners taking part in an event to toll the bell 12 times. From 3 to 4 p.m., Sin climbs up to the top of the bell to wipe off the dust.Every Friday, along with two guards, Sin stays up all night at the management building next to the bell to block drunk people from damaging the bell. Since it is located near a street filled with bars, intoxicated people often climb the fences to try and access the Bosingak, making demands such as attempting to strike the bell and use the toilet.To prevent any disturbing accidents from happening, Sin supervises the bell all night through CCTV. If he spots intoxicated people near the Bosingak, he runs outside the building while blowing a whistle to guide them elsewhere.Although living as a bell ringer is tough, Sin does not regret it. As the time passes, he “feels more and more responsible with strong sense of duty.” Based on the responsibility, he has even set a new life goal: to hand over the role to his teacher’s grandson.“I want to link the teacher and his grandson. I’m basically a temporary bell ringer. Until my teacher’s family retakes the job, I will well protect the Bosingak Bell,” said Sin.BY CHO HAN-DAE [jin.minji@joongang.co.kr]As of Dec. 20, 22,120 visitors, both locals and tourists, have taken part in the bell-striking ceremonies. This event, which allows ordinary people to have a go at striking the Bosingak Bell, kicked off on Nov. 21, 2006. Everyday at 12 p.m. except for Mondays, those who have made reservations are given a chance to strike the Bonsingak Bell 12 times.Additionally, there are a few other events that are open to everyone. The most well-known event is the Watch-Night bell ceremony. When it first began in 1953, three people, including the Seoul mayor, struck the bell. Now, 16 people, including the mayor and average citizens, work together to strike the bell.The oldest person to have participated in the daily activity was a 102 year-old lady, who struck the bell in 1999. Renowned celebrities such as the swimmer Park Tae-hwan, actor Choi Bul-am, prolific director Im Kwon-taek and the late legendary mountaineer Park Young-seok also participated in this popular event.According to Kim Gyu-ri from the History & Cultural Heritage Division, many people sign up for the event because a number of people have achieved what they have wanted after striking the bell.A couple who were having difficulty conceiving a child became pregnant a month after the wife hit the bell while another visitor passed the teacher certification examination.'종님'에 대한 예의 중시...예 안 갖추고 청소하다 떨어져 다쳤죠병원 침대에 누운 일흔아홉의 스승은 병색이 짙었다.“종님(보신각종)을 좀 지켜 주게.”눈을 제대로 뜰 힘도 없던 스승은 서른셋 제자의 손을 꼭 잡으며 힘겹게 말을 건넸다.“걱정마세요, 소장님. 얼른 낫기만 하세요.”그게 마지막 대화일 줄, 그리고 새로운 출발일 줄 몰랐다. 2006년 12월 23일, 담도암을 앓던 4대 보신각 종지기 조진호는 세상을 떠났고, 그의 제자 신철민(43•서울시 역사문화재과 주무관)은 후계자가 됐다.조씨와 신 주무관의 인연은 스승이 세상을 떠나기 불과 6개월 전에 시작됐다. 문화행사 관련 업체 팀장으로 일하던 신 주무관이 조씨를 찾았다. 당시 회사가 진행하던 ‘시민 참여 보신각종 상설 타종’ 행사를 앞두고 있었기 때문이다. 조선시대 복장을 입고 매일(월요일 제외) 낮 12시에 보신각종을 치는 프로젝트였다. 신 주무관은 직원들에게 제대로 된 타종 방법을 알리기 위해 자신부터 보신각종 치는 법을 확실히 알아야 했다.조씨는 그런 신 주무관을 혹독하게 가르쳤다. 어느 정도의 힘으로 종의 어떤 부분을 쳐야 하는지, 여러 번 종을 칠 땐 얼마 간의 간격을 둬야 하는지 등 44년간 쌓아온 노하우를 꼼꼼하게 따졌다. 마음에 들지 않는 종소리가 나면 크게 화도 냈다. 직접 시범을 보이며 “쇳소리가 나지 않아야 한다”고 말했다. “청아하면서 묵직한 제대로 된 소리”를 내야 한다는 잔소리가 이어졌다.그런 스승을 아버지처럼 따르며 열심히 배우는 신 주무관에게 조씨는 서서히 마음을 열기 시작했다. “신 팀장, 종지기 해보지 않겠어”라는 농담 같은 질문이 점점 많아졌다. 신 주무관은 “제가 감히 어떻게”라며 매번 손사래를 쳤다. 하지만 스승의 몸에는 병마가 도지고 있었다. 신 주무관을 만나기 전 해인 2005년에 이미 한 차례 대장암 수술을 받은 후였다.보신각 종지기는 원래 조씨 집안 대대로 내려오던 가업이었다. 하지만 조씨의 아들은 사업을 하는 상황이어서 가업을 잇기 어려웠다. 그 사실을 알게 된 신 주무관도 스승의 염려를 함께하게 됐다. 신 주무관은 “스승님은 돌아가시기 열흘 전까지 보신각으로 출근하시면서 계승자가 없다며 걱정하셨다”고 했다. 떠난 스승을 떠올리는 40대 제자의 눈에 이슬이 살짝 맺혔다.조씨의 유언은 실현됐다. 신 주무관은 스승이 세상을 떠난 직후인 2006년 12월 31일 제야의 종소리 행사부터 맡아야 했다. ‘청아하고 묵직한’ 종소리가 5대 보신각 종지기의 탄생을 알렸다. 이듬해 3월 그는 전문성을 인정받아 서울시 공무원으로 채용됐다.짧다면 짧고 길다면 긴 6개월의 전수 기간 동안 스승이 가장 강조한 것은 종에 대한 예의였다. 스승도, 제자도 보신각종을 “종님”이라 불렀다. 신 주무관은 종지기가 된 이후 1년여 만에 스승의 가르침을 다시 깨달았다고 한다. 2007년 12월 30일의 일 때문이다.제야의 종소리 행사 준비로 바빴던 신 주무관은 종에서 떨어져 허리를 크게 다쳤다. 사다리를 이용해 보신각종 윗부분에 올라가 청소하던 중이었다. 신 주무관은 “매번 마음속으로 예를 갖추고 종에 올라가는데, 그날따라 급한 마음에 이 절차를 생략했다”고 회고했다. 신 주무관은 이날 사고로 지금도 무거운 물건을 잘 들지 못한다. 그는 “종지기로서 종님에 대한 예의를 항상 갖추라는 스승님의 말씀이 떠올랐다. 몸으로 크게 배웠다”고 말했다.보신각종은 높이 3.78m, 지름은 2.23m, 무게는 20t에 달한다. 지금의 종은 1985년에 새로 만든 것이다. 1963년에 보물 2호로 지정된 기존 보신각종은 손상을 막기 위해 국립중앙박물관으로 옮겨졌다.종지기 생활 10년차가 된 신 주무관이 공식적으로 직접 타종하는 건 3•1절(33번 타종)과 광복절(33번), 제야의 종(33번), 개천절(12번)과 어린이날(12번), 수능 100일 전 합격 기원 행사(12번) 등 한 해 여섯 번이다. 그는 “타종할 때 실제로 힘을 많이 쓴다. 타종 이후 충격을 받아내는 사람도 종 망치 끝에 달린 손잡이를 잡고 있는 종지기다. 생각보다 엄청난 에너지가 필요하다. 33번 타종 행사를 마치고 나면 온몸에 땀이 비 오듯 흐른다”고 말했다.그는 일요일을 제외한 매일 오전 10시 종이 있는 보신각 2층에 올라가 종 상태를 확인한다. 플라타너스로 만든 길이 1.8m 종 망치로 소리가 나지 않을 정도로 여러 차례 종을 두드린 뒤에 두 팔을 벌려 감싼다. 이마를 가까이 대어 진동을 느끼면서 깨진 곳이 있는지 확인한다. 매일 낮 12시에는 시간에 맞춰 12번 종을 치는 외국인•시민 참여 타종 행사를 감독한다. 오후 3~4시에는 사다리를 이용해 종 윗부분까지 올라가 기름걸레로 먼지를 닦는다.매주 금요일엔 경비 직원 2명과 함께 보신각 옆 관리 건물에서 밤을 새운다. 경계 울타리를 넘어 보신각으로 들어오는 취객들 때문이다. 보신각은 시민 참여 타종 행사 때 등을 제외하면 일반인이 들어올 수 없는 ‘비공개 문화재 지역’이다. 그러나 보신각은 유흥업소가 밀집한 ‘종각 젊음의 거리’와 접해 있어 늘 취객들에게 노출돼 있다.신 주무관은 “매주 금요일 저녁부터 다음 날 새벽까지 취객들이 ‘보신각종을 촬영하겠다’ ‘종을 치겠다’ ‘화장실을 쓰겠다’ 등 다양한 이유로 울타리를 넘어 온다”고 말했다. 그는 폐쇄회로TV(CCTV)로 보신각을 보고 있다가 취객이 나타나면 호루라기를 불며 뛰어나와 밖으로 안내한다.고된 종지기 생활을 택했지만 그는 후회하지 않는다고 했다. 시간이 흐를수록 “책임감과 사명감이 강해진다”고도 했다. 그 사명감으로 새로운 목표도 세웠다.“스승님과 올해 열아홉인 스승님의 손자 사이를 이어주는 가교 역할을 하고 싶습니다. 저는 ‘객원 종지기’인 셈이죠. 스승님 집안의 후손이 종지기를 이어나가는 그날까지 보신각종을 잘 지킬 겁니다.”[S BOX] 2만여 명 타종행사 참여…임용고시 합격 등 에피소드 많아현재까지 ‘보신각종 상설 타종 행사’에 참여한 내•외국인은 2만2120명이다(20일 기준). 일반인이 보신각종을 칠 수 있도록 한 이 행사는 2006년 11월 21일 시작됐다. 매일(월요일 제외) 낮 12시에 맞춰 외국인 또는 사전 신청한 시민들이 보신각종을 12번 치는 행사다.상설 타종 행사가 있기 전부터 보신각에서는 ‘기념일 타종 행사’가 있었다. 서울시 주최로 열리는 3•1절, 광복절, 제야의 종 행사가 대표적이다. 이 중 광복절 타종 행사는 1946년에 시작돼 지금까지 이어지고 있다. 이어 3•1절과 제야의 종 행사는 53년에 시작됐다.시민들에게 가장 잘 알려진 건 제야의 종 행사다. 53년 시작된 이 행사는 당초 서울시장과 부시장 2명 등 세 명이 타종했다. 그러다 86년부터 시장•부시장•문화예술인•모범시민 총 4명이 함께 타종하는 걸로 바뀌었다가 현재 시장과 일반 시민 등 총 16명으로 늘었다.보신각종 타종 행사에 참여한 최고령 시민은 99년 당시 102세였던 전방이 할머니다. 일반 시민 대표로 화제를 모은 인물들은 산악인 고 박영석씨, 아버지를 지게에 업고 금강산에 오른 이군익씨, 전국 최다 다둥이 엄마 엄계숙씨 등이 있다. 수영선수 박태환(2006년), 탤런트 최불암(2000년), 영화감독 임권택(99년) 같은 유명 인사도 참여했다.김규리 서울시 역사문화재정책팀장은 “상설 타종 행사는 특히 신청자가 많이 몰리는 편”이라며 “난임 부부였는데 타종 한 달 후 임신에 성공한 서울시 공무원, 임용고시에 낙방하다 타종한 후 그해 시험에 합격한 시민 등 우리 삶 속의 다양한 에피소드가 많다”고 말했다.글=조한대 기자 사진=박종근 기자