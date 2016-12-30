Viral Choi Soon-sil pastries discontinued

The discontinued pastry parodying the jailed friend of President Park became a viral hit among consumers last week. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Pastry parodying the jailed friend of President Park Geun-hye and central figure of the Choi-gate political scandal, Choi Soon-sil, has become a hit with consumers, but was discontinued on Dec. 23.The creators of the duly called “Choi Soon-sil Kkam Bbang,” which is a play on words using the Korean slang term for prison (gambang) and bread (bbang), said they were forced to discontinue their hit product at their bakery in Daegu since they “didn’t have any time to bake any other breads” due to the pastry’s popularity.While they originally sold 10 to 15 of the pastry per day when it was first offered for sale on Dec. 10, they were soon selling over 100 a day due to viral popularity on social media.The bakery took inspiration for their hit product after seeing Choi appear before prosecutors while wearing a white mask. The base of the pastry is made from milk cream dough with cream cheese filling. The hair portion is shaped from chocolate, while the mask is created from tart crust. Each piece cost 2000 won ($1.66).Additionally, the bakery is located in Daegu, the home city of the president, another reason for its viral popularity.BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [chung.jinhong@joongang.co.kr]