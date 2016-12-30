The ‘Shark’ is coming (국문)

It’s like an aftereffect to apply the Choi Soon-sil case to everything. Last week, the U.S. version of Choi Soon-sil emerged. U.S. President-elect Donald J. Trump named Carl Icahn as Special Advisor to the President on Regulatory Reform. Icahn is known as a corporate raider, and his prey includes TWA, Texaco, Time Warner, Motorola and Yahoo.
The octogenarian investor is the architect of Trumponomics. The U.S. media heralded that Icahn had recommended treasury and commerce ministers. He does not have any ministerial position. Instead, he is more of a personal advisor to the president. Trump insisted that the position is not an official government position and he won’t get paid with taxpayers’ money.
Yet, the U.S. media is deeply concerned. Upon Trump’s election victory, the stock price of CVR Energy, an oil refiner in which Icahn owns the controlling stake, surged. The obstacle to its profitability had been the environmental regulations of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Scott Pruitt, Trump’s pick to head the EPA, is against regulations. The Wall Street Journal expressed concerns that Icahn’s personal interests as an investor would collide with the public interests of an advisor. He invests in insurance company AIG, railcar company ARI and nutritional supplements company Herbalife, which are all involved in regulatory and supervisory issues.
Trump and Icahn share a similar business style. Trump meddled with stock prices via Twitter, after a tweet that emphasized nuclear capabilities made stock prices in uranium miners surge. It is the same tactic that Icahn used three years ago. When Icahn tweeted that Apple stock price was undervalued, the stock immediately went up by 5 percent, which translated into $20 billion. The two even had a partnership in the casino business.
In short, Trump and Icahn have maintained an economic alliance for over two decades. Icahn influenced in ministerial appointments. It is likely that he would continue to affect Trump’s decisions. But Icahn is outside of the government. Of course, Icahn would not engage in the illegal activities that Choi Soon-sil has done, and the background mastermind is not necessarily evil.
What matters is competency. Icahn is a business master. When he smells money, he would find weakness and get the result he wants through negotiation. In the statement appointing Icahn as his advisor, Trump called him “brilliant negotiator.” Korea has already experienced how fierce this negotiator is. In 2006, Icahn preyed on KT&G and left with 150 billion won ($124 million).
Once again, Korea faces the crisis of being preyed upon. Some officials feel strangely relieved as the market remains unaffected after Trump’s election. But Icahn may have already sensed the slack attitude. Whether Icahn becomes Trump’s Choi Soon-sil is a secondary concern. What we must remember is that when the celebration of Trump’s election was held, when his supporters were drinking champagne, the one who quietly left the party and invested $1 billion in derivative products that would make money when the stock price goes up was Carl Icahn, whose nickname is “Shark.”
말하자면 후유증 같은 것이다. 모든 일에 최순실 프레임을 갖다대는 습성이 생긴 건 말이다. 미국판 최순실의 전면 등장은 지난주였다. 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령 당선인은 규제개혁 자문관을 지명했다. 기업 사냥꾼으로 불리는 칼 아이칸이다. 그에게 재물이 된 기업은 화려하다. 항공사 TWA, 석유회사 텍사코, 타임워너, 모토로라, 야후….
여든 살의 노회한 투자자는 트럼프노믹스의 설계자다. 미 언론은 재무·상무 장관을 추천한 이가 아이칸이라고 전한다. 정작 그는 장관직을 맡지 않았다. 자문관은 대통령 개인의 고문 성격이다. 트럼프 측은 “세금으로 월급받는 자리가 아니다”고 강조한다. 공직자가 아니니 시비걸지 말라는 얘기다.
그러나 미 언론의 우려는 크다. 트럼프 당선 후 아이칸이 투자한 정유사 CVR에너지 주가는 급등했다. 수익성의 걸림돌은 환경보호청(EPA)의 환경 규제였다. EPA 책임자로 내정된 스콧 프루이트는 규제 반대론자다. 월스트리트저널은 투자자의 사익과 자문관의 공익이 충돌할 것으로 우려한다. 아이칸이 투자 중인 보험사 AIG, 철도차량회사 ARI, 건강보조식품업체 허벌라이프 등은 모두 규제·감독 이슈가 있는 곳이다.
트럼프와 아이칸은 스타일도 비슷하다. 트럼프는 최근 트위터로 주가를 주물렀다. 핵을 강조한 트윗이 우라늄 광업주 주가를 올리는 식이다. 3년 전 아이칸이 쓴 방식 그대로다. 아이칸은 ‘애플 주식이 저평가됐다’는 트윗으로 애플 주가를 단번에 5% 올렸다. 금액으로 하면 200억 달러가 오락가락했다. 두 사람은 카지노 사업을 통해 사실상 동업자 관계를 맺기도 했다.
정리하면 이렇다. 트럼프와 아이칸은 20여 년 전부터 경제적 동맹을 유지해왔다. 아이칸은 장관 인선에 영향을 미쳤다. 앞으로도 감 놔라 배 놔라 할 가능성이 매우 크다. 그런데 아이칸은 정부 조직 밖에 있다. 물론 아이칸이 최순실처럼 불법적인 일을 할 리는 없다. 실세가 곧 악은 아니다.
문제는 실세의 실력이다. 아이칸은 진짜 선수다. 돈 냄새가 나면 급소를 틀어쥔 후 협상으로 결과를 쟁취한다. 트럼프는 자문관 내정 성명에서 그를 “최고의 협상가”로 규정했다. 협상가의 실체를 우리는 이미 경험했다. 아이칸은 2006년 KT&G를 먹잇감으로 삼아 어르고 달래면서 협상을 했다. 그리고는 1500억원을 챙겨서 떠났다.
우리는 또 탈탈 털릴 위기 앞에 섰다. 그런데 관가에선 ‘트럼프 당선에도 시장은 괜찮네’라는 이상한 안도감이 있다. 아이칸은 무사안일을 이미 눈치채고 있을지 모른다. 아이칸이 트럼프의 최순실이 될지는 부차적인 문제다. 다만 트럼프 당선 축하연이 열리던 날, 지지자들이 축배를 들던 그 시간에, 조용히 파티장을 나가 주가가 오르면 돈을 버는 파생상품에 10억 달러를 투자한 사람이 아이칸이었다는 것은 기억하자. 그의 별명은 ‘상어’다.
김영훈 디지털담당