Upgrade the tourism industry (국문)
관광 한국, 언제까지 싸구려 쇼핑인가
Dec 30,2016
It is embarrassing to learn that Chinese group tourists are herded to at least six duty free and health food shops in Seoul all day. Some travel agencies are undercutting Korean tourism potential by chasing immediate profit instead of trying to promote and preserve Korean tradition and culture through sophisticated programs.
The Korean tourism industry expanded with the help of a surge in wealthier Chinese. The easy ride, however, deteriorated the quality in tourism programs. Fewer group tourists from China should not be entirely blamed on the retaliatory action by Beijing against Seoul’s decision to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system.
Seoul instead should map out a blueprint to redesign tourism policy by stamping out abuses by agents who capitalize on cheap programs and addressing glut and over-competition among local travel agencies. It must seek to diversify and expand the tourist base beyond Chinese, who make up more than half of foreign visitors to Korea.
Each local government must work with neighboring cities to develop customized programs and services. Foreign visitors should have wider choices to experience Korean traditions and historical sites individually, instead of in groups.
Japan is a good example. Its ambitious tourism program has drawn Chinese away from Korea. It lifted visa restrictions, leading to bigger returns from increased foreign entries. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe presides over tourism cabinet meetings, which include foreign and justice ministry members. The surge in tax refund shops also added to the appeal. We not only envy the 20 million foreign tourists to Japan, but also the amount they are spending in the country.
Tourism is a service sector that generates cash and jobs. Korea must upgrade its tourism industry to stimulate domestic demand.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 29, Page 34
중국인 단체 관광객들이 하루 종일 서울 시내 면세점·건강식품점 등 여섯 군데 ‘뺑뺑이 쇼핑’ 에 끌려다닌다는 어제 보도를 보니 어이가 없다. 한국 고유의 향취가 나는 관광상품을 서둘러 개발하고 유·무형의 관광 인프라를 쌓아 나가도 시원찮을 판에 눈앞의 이익만 쫓는 일부 여행사들이 ‘관광 한국’ 얼굴에 먹칠을 하고 있다.
우리 관광산업은 중국인 관광객의 급증 덕분에 외형성장을 거듭해 왔다. 문제는 그런 호황에 안주하는 바람에 오히려 관광품질 제고 노력은 퇴보한 것이다. 사드(THAAD, 고고도미사일방어체계) 갈등이 관광에까지 중국의 한한령(限韩令) 발동케 했다는 분위기도 있지만 사드 타령만 할 계제가 아니라고 본다. 싸구려 저가 상품의 구조적 토양인 중간 대리점의 횡포, 여행사 난립과 과당경쟁을 차단하는 것은 물론 이번 기회에 '관광 한국'의 근본적 청사진을 다시 짜야 한다. 우선 국내 관광객의 절반 이상인 중국인 상황에서 해외 관광객의 다변화가 중요하다. 또한 대도시와 인접 지방자치단체를 연계하는 프로그램을 개발해 지역마다 관광 특화상품으로 발굴해야 한다. 깃발 앞세우고 수십명씩 몰려다니는 유커(游客)보다 삼삼오오 소규모 싼커(散客)의 개별여행이 늘어나는 추세에서 전통시장·역사탐방 같은 ‘다품종 소량’ 체험형 상품도 시급하다.
이웃 일본이 좋은 귀감이다. 관광입국 정책 드라이브가 효과를 내면서 한국에 오던 유커까지 일본으로 발길을 돌리고 있다. 일본은 불법입국 폐해보다 관광객 증대로 인한 이득이 크다고 보고 비자 규제를 과감히 푸는 전략적 용단을 내렸다. 아베 총리가 일머리를 잡고 외무·법무 등 관련 부처 관광대책회의를 주도하기에 가능한 일이었다. 즉시환급형 사후면세점을 대폭 늘린 것도 주효했다. 올해 일본의 해외관광객이 2000만 명을 돌파한 것도 부럽지만,이들이 이전보다 더 많은 돈을 쓰고 가게 한 지혜도 눈여겨볼 필요가 있다.
관광은 서비스산업 중에서도 외화가득 및 고용유발 효과가 큰 편이다. 경기침체기 내수를 살찌울 효자산업을 키우기 위해서도 관광 한국의 업그레이드는 시급한 과제다.