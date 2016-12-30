Some naive assumptions (국문)

As expected, the government has come up with economic policies for 2017 in a defensive mode mostly based on boosting the economy through fiscal and financial tools and a repetition of previous measures to address troubles with our growth rate, employment, consumption and exports. Given the serious political crisis brought about by President Park Geun-hye’s impeachment, the government could hardly have devised a special formula.
But we wonder if such recipes can be effective. In the face of the worst-ever environment for our economy at home and abroad, we must overcome political instability before the next presidential election in 2017 and confront trade protectionism under the presidency of Donald J. Trump in the U.S. and trade disputes between America and China.
Nevertheless, our government seems happy with an overly passive position. It has set next year’s growth target at 2.6 percent — the first time since 1999, shortly after the 1997-98 financial crisis, that the target has been below 3 percent. The government says that’s the price we must pay to be on the threshold of becoming an advanced economy. The price: low growth.
Governmental economic policies are about building confidence in the economy. However, setting a growth target at a level that’s very low can translate into a lack of confidence. A country’s potential growth rate refers to the maximum growth rate a country can achieve without inflation. A real growth rate hovering below a potential growth rate means policy mistakes by a government. The International Monetary Fund estimates next year’s world economy to grow by 3.4 percent and emerging economies by 4.6 percent. Our government must explain why Korea has to take a step back.
We also see naivety in the government’s complacent policies to stabilize ordinary people’s livelihoods and restructure our industries. Fortunately, it took the right direction by announcing a plan to set up an inter-governmental strategy committee to cope with the challenge.
But a fourth industrial revolution must simultaneously occur in two directions: industry and employment. If the government focuses on one, it could seriously neglect the other. For instance, an industrialization of artificial intelligence can easily lead to massive layoffs.
IBM’s cognitive system Watson has been learning the Korean language over the last seven months to be used in local insurance businesses. That may cause hundreds of financial consultants to lose their jobs. If our government ignores such a reality, it can never devise a wise strategy for the future.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 30, Page 30
2%대 성장 전망은 외환위기 후 처음
수출·고용·소비·물가 모두 축소지향적
4차 산업혁명, 실업 대책도 준비해야
예상대로 정부가 어제 내놓은 '2017년 경제정책방향'은 수비형이었다. 20조원 이상의 재정·금융을 동원해 가라앉는 경기를 떠받치겠다는 게 골자다. 성장·고용·소비·수출의 4대 절벽에 대한 대책도 재탕삼탕이 대부분이다. 하기야 국정이 크게 흔들리는 상황에서 달리 묘수를 내기도 어려웠을 것이다. 그러나 과연 이 정도로 충분한지 크게 의문이다. 경제를 둘러싼 주변 여건은 사상 최악이라고 할만하다. 밖으로는 미국의 금리 인상과 트럼프발 보호주의, 미·중 무역분쟁의 파고에 대비해야 하고, 안으로는 대선을 앞둔 극심한 혼란이 예고돼 있다. 안팎으로 이렇게 어려울 때는 경제라도 중심을 단단히 잡고 지켜줘야 한다.
그런데 당장 내년 전망 자체가 너무 소극적이다. 정부는 내년 성장률을 2.6%로 잡았다. 정부 목표가 3% 밑으로 주저앉은 것은 외환위기 직후인 1999년 이후 처음이다. 정부는 "선진국 문턱에 진입한 결과"라며 애써 저성장을 위안하려는 분위기다. 취업자 증가 폭도 올해보다 3만명 적은 26만명으로 예상했다. 경상 흑자도 820억 달러로 올해보다 120억 달러 줄 것으로 봤다.
현실을 부정할 수는 없다. 그러나 정책이란 현실을 받아들이되 극복 의지를 담는 데 의미가 있는 것이다. 잠재성장률(3.0~3.2%)보다 못한 성장 목표를 세워놓고 나라 살림의 큰 틀이라고 제시하는 것은 의지·자신감의 부족이요, 정부의 존재 부정이라고 해도 과언이 아니다. 잠재성장률은 자본·노동·기술 등 자원을 총 투입해 물가 자극없이 달성할 수 있는 최대 성장률이다. 실제 경제 성장이 잠재성장률을 계속해서 밑도는 것은 그만큼 정책을 잘못 짰거나 잘못 집행했다는 의미다. 경제 주체들이 최선을 다하도록 정부가 뒷받침을 못했다는 뜻이기도 하다.국제통화기금(IMF)은 내년 세계 경제성장률을 3.4%로 예상했다. 신흥국은 4.6%다. 올해보다 전체적으로 좋아질 것으로 봤다. 우리만 뒷걸음치면서 '선방했다'고 스스로 위안하는 건 아닌지 돌아볼 일이다.
민생 안정, 구조개혁과 미래대비의 주요 대책도 나열식, 보여주기에 그치고 있다. 구조조정과 경제 위기가 겹치면 취약계층이 먼저 무너진다. 이런 사정을 뻔히 알면서도 정부 대책은 기존의 소득·취업 지원을 소폭 확대하는 수준에 그치고 있다. 미래 산업에 대한 대응도 단선적이다. 4차 산업혁명 범 정부 전략위원회를 만들고 경제·사회 전반을 포괄하는 대책을 마련하겠다는 방향은 옳다. 그러나 4차 산업혁명은 산업과 고용의 두 방향에서 접근해야 한다. 산업에 치우치다 보면 고용을 놓칠 수 있다. 예컨대 인공지능(AI)의 산업화는 필연적으로 일자리 상실을 수반한다. 우리에게도 당장 닥친 일이다. IBM의 인공지능 왓슨은 지난 7개월간 한국어를 배웠다. 보험상담을 위해서다. 내년 3월이면 당장 보험상담원 수백 명이 왓슨에 밀려 일자리를 잃을 수 있다. 머지않아 전화상담사 수만~수십만 명의 해고로 이어질 수도 있다. 장밋빛 전망에만 취해 고용 대란을 외면해서야 제대로 된 미래대응이라고 할 수 없다.