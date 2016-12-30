SK Telecom looks to lead the way in 5G tech

SK Telecom takes a big leap to develop 5G service alongside venture companies. [SK TELECOM]

As the telecommunications industry quickly moves towards standardizing 5G, SK Telecom’s progress on global 5G standardization has been in the spotlight.SK Telecom has taken big leaps in the industry by commercializing CDMA and LTE-A for the first time in the world. Not only that, the company has accomplished quantum jumps in every transition point in technology, leading the 5G standardization process.SK Telecom (www.sktelecom.com) began designing prototypes of base station equipment and mobile technology based on the 5G standard, which was determined by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), global institution for telecommunication standardization.SK Telecom, Ericsson and Qualcomm are the leading companies in telecommunication, base station and mobile prototype fields. They plan to test mutual interlocking in the second half of 2017, when they will complete developing 5G base station equipment and mobile prototypes.“We need to establish an efficient ecosystem in the industry and commercialize 5G based on global standardization, as 5G advances rather rapidly,” said Jin-Sung Choi, Chief Technology Officer of SK Telecom, “It is very encouraging that SK Telecom rejoined with Ericsson and Qualcomm, our former partner in development of key 4G technology, to announce the 3GPP 5G interlocking plan.”SK Telecom leads the 5G standardization process by participating in 5G Global Cooperation and interlocking equipment based on 3GPP standards.Last August, SK Telecom established 5G Cooperation with global telecommunication corporations and equipment companies, including AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung.The 5G Global Cooperation rejects the segmented development of 5G and will hold discussions on the commercialization and evolution of 5G technology. The findings will be reflected by the 3GPP, the official international organization for standardizing telecommunication.