Lotte Department Store unveils gold bars engraved with the image of the rooster on Thursday at its main branch in Sogong-dong, Jung District, central Seoul on Thursday. To commemorate the beginning of 2017, the year of the rooster, 10th in the Chinese zodiac, Lotte Department Store will sell 37.5-gram and 100-gram gold bars as well as 3.7-gram gold pendants at its jewelry store Golden Dew. [YONHAP]