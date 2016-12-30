Market finishes trading year on a high

Seoul’s main bourse moved up on Thursday, the last trading day of the year, thanks to net purchases from foreign and retail investors. Analysts said the uplift was partly due to an early January effect, which indicates an increase of buying in January as investors rearrange their portfolio for the year. The total trade amount, 2.9 trillion won ($2.4 million), however, was the lowest since Nov. 25.The Kospi closed at 2,026.46, up 1.97 points, or 0.1 percent from the previous day.Retail investors bought 155.8 billion won, while foreign investors purchased 128.6 billion won worth. Institutional investors dumped 296.5 billion won in shares.“Investors remained rather stale amid a lack of any clear leads. Also, foreign investors turned to buying despite a lack of any clear event,” Hyundai Securities analyst Bae Sung-young said. “Institutions, on the other hand, offloaded en masse apparently as part of their window-dressing efforts,” he added.By sector, clothes and textiles were strongest, advancing 2 percent. Chemicals added 1.1 percent.Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fully recovered from Wednesday’s loss to gain 0.78 percent to 1,802,000 won. Hyundai Motor climbed 1.74 percent to 146,000 won along with affiliate auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis, which increased 1.93 percent to 264,000 won. Naver moved up 1.57 percent to 775,000 won.Korea Electric Power Corporation slumped 2.22 percent to 44,050 won. Chipmaker SK Hynix continued a downfall that started Monday. It closed down 1.43 percent at 44,700 won. Hana Financial Group weakened 2.04 percent to 31,250 won and hit its lowest trading price since mid-October.The secondary Kosdaq continued its rally for the third trading day to add 4.17 points, or 0.7 percent, to 631.44.Celltrion strengthened 0.85 percent to 107,400 won as Medytox inched up 0.25 percent to 356,600 won. Kakao advanced 1.99 percent to 77,000 won and CJ E&M rose 0.71 percent to 70,900 won.The Korean won snapped a two-day retreat and strengthened 0.2 percent to 1,207.7 against the dollar on Thursday.Three-year and 10-year government bond yields fell one basis point each to close at 1.64 percent and 2.07 percent, respectively.BY SONG KYOUNG-SON, YONHAP [song.kyoungson@joongang.co.kr]