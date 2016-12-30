SK Lubricants launches upgraded ZIC X8 Shield

SK Lubricants, renowned for its ZIC brand, released a new lubricant with upgraded engine protection capability, the company said Thursday. The lubricant maker launched SK ZIC X8 Shield, applied with organo-tungsten compound to enhance 27 percent of the engine protection capability.“Organo-tungten compound creates an oxide film around the engine for stronger protection,” a spokesperson said. “The compound keeps lubricants from clotting or evaporating affected by weather conditions or long driving hours.”While the company groups lube base oil into five categories depending on quality, the new engine shield product was based on oil from a combination. “The combination means a more cost-effective lubricant option for consumers,” the spokesperson added.