Kim Hyung-jun accepted to Gyeonggi police

Singer Kim Hyung-jun, 29, of boy band SS301 is being conscripted into the military early next year.The singer was accepted into the promotional unit for Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency, which is one of the more competitive units to be accepted to. He was one of the two picked out of eight people auditioning for the spot. His four minute audition consisted of singing, dancing, and celebrity impressions.“I think I can utilize my experience earned from various fields to be beneficial for tasks at the police,” said the singer.Kim will be entering the same unit as fellow singer Kim Jun-su of boy band JYJ, who will start his service earlier. The police agency said they look forward to working with both singers to not only hold performances, but also to create promotional content such as video clips and social media messages.Kim debuted as a member of the five-member boy band SS501 in 2005. He along with two fellow band members left their former agency and created their current group under a new label.By Chung Jin-hong