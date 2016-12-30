Jun Hyun-moo makes large charity donation

Television personality Jun Hyun-moo is the latest in a recent trend of top celebrities making significant contributions to charity.The entertainer donated 50 million won ($41,400) to help support children with heart disease. According to his agency SM C&C, Jun made the contribution through the Korea Heart Foundation.“[Jun] made the donations without us knowing,” said the company, who added that “he is frequently interested in charitable deeds for society.”Relatedly, big names such as comedian Yoo Jae-suk, actress Park Shin-hye, pop star Psy and singer Hyeri of girl group Girls’ Day have made similar donations. These celebrities each donated 50 million won each to the victims of the recent fire at Daegu market, while Psy in particular made the biggest contribution at 100 million won. Additionally, Yoo recently made headlines by being revealed to have donated a total of 180 million won for charcoal briquettes to help heat homes during the winter for four consecutive years.Jun is one of the most popular entertainers on television. He currently hosts a number of variety shows, including JTBC’s “Phantom Singer.”By Chung Jin-hong