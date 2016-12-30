Viral Choi Soon-sil pastries discontinued

The discontinued pastry parodying the jailed friend of President Park became a viral hit among consumers last week. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Pastry parodying the jailed friend of President Park Geun-hye and central figure of the Choi-gate political scandal, Choi Soon-sil, has become a hit with consumers, but was discontinued on Dec. 23.The creators of the duly called “Choi Soon-sil Kkam Bbang,” which is a play on words using the Korean slang term for prison (gambang) and bread (bbang), said they were forced to discontinue their hit product at their bakery in Daegu since they “didn’t have any time to bake any other breads” due to the pastry’s popularity.While they originally sold 10 to 15 of the pastry per day when it was first offered for sale on Dec. 10, they were soon selling over 100 a day due to viral popularity on social media.The bakery took inspiration for their hit product after seeing Choi appear before prosecutors while wearing a white mask. The base of the pastry is made from milk cream dough with cream cheese filling. The hair portion is shaped from chocolate, while the mask is created from tart crust. Each piece cost 2000 won ($1.66).Additionally, the bakery is located in Daegu, the home city of the president, another reason for its viral popularity.BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [chung.jinhong@joongang.co.kr]‘박근혜-최순실 게이트’를 풍자한 빵으로 소개된 ‘순실이깜빵’이 주문 폭주로 지난 23일 단종됐다.순실이깜방을 만들었던 대구시 북구의 한 빵집은 “순실이깜빵을 만드느라 다른 빵을 만들 겨를이 없어 내린 결정”이라고 설명했다.이 빵집은 지난 10일부터 순실이깜빵을 판매했다. 하루 10~15개 판매되던 이 빵이 SNS를 통해 알려지면서 100개 이상이 팔려나갔다.이후 빵집은 “풍자와 해학으로 나온 빵이었을 뿐! 너무 언짢게 여기신 분들이 없길 바랍니다. 짧은 기간 많은 분들이 찾아주셔서 감사했습니다”라는 안내문을 빵집 앞에 내걸고 판매를 중지했다.빵집 관계자는 “다른 빵도 신경써야 하는데 그럴 수 없어 내린 결정”이라며 “순실이깜빵은 캐릭터 특성상 손이 많이 가는 빵”이라고 했다.이 빵집은 검찰에 출두하는 최순실의 마스크 쓴 모습에서 착안해 이 빵을 만들어졌다. 순실이깜빵은 우유크림 반죽에 빵 내부에는 크림치즈가 있는 크림치즈 빵의 일종이다. 머리카락 부분은 초콜렛 비스킷, 하얀 마스크 부분은 타르트 비스킷으로 만들어졌다. 가격은 2000원이다.박근혜 대통령의 정치적 고향인 대구에서 만들어진 거라 더 관심을 끌었다.한영혜 기자 han.younghye@joongang.co.kr