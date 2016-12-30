Kim Woo-bin learns from the best : The humble movie star challenged himself with role in hit movie ‘Master’

Actor Kim Woo-bin has taken up the role of a genius hacker in his latest film “Master.” [STUDIO 706]

Actor Kim Woo-bin, 27, is known for being a tall and handsome movie star, but a lesser-known quality of the actor is his gentlemanly manners. During an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo, the actor courteously answered the questions with a politeness uncharacteristic of a top film star. From his role as a mischievous and unemployed player in his 2015 film “Twenty” to a haggard celebrity in the 2016 KBS2 drama “Uncontrollably Fond,” the actor has been displaying his ability to act in a wide range of roles.His latest film “Master,” directed by Cho Ui-seok, is no different. Opening on Dec. 20, the film managed to draw over 3 million moviegoers within five days of its premiere. The crime-action film is about an intellectual crime investigation team led by Kim Jae-myung (played by Gang Dong-won), and their pursuit of a massive fraud case by a company led by President Jin (played by Lee Byung-hun) and the brains behind the company, Park Jang-goon (played by Kim).“The character of Park Jang-goon was a role that I chose to take without hesitation,” said the actor. “This was because the character felt alive. He’s a very peculiar guy, being both simple and cute, since out of all the characters in the film, he makes his emotions the most transparent.”The actor admitted that he felt burdened with taking up the role. He said, “I felt pressured working alongside these top actors, as well as having to appear in a majority of the scenes. I kept telling myself to stay out of trouble and remember to do well.”Regarding his research into his role, the actor said he took inspiration from his peers, “recalling intelligent friends.”“I noticed that when my friends weren’t focused on working, they were more like simpletons,” he said. “Although I did notice a spark in their eyes while working, it was important for them to be comfortable. This is why [my character] wears comfortable clothes.”Kim’s character in the film commands so much more attention than the other members of the cast that viewers may mistake him for being the protagonist.“I felt that if I tried to attract unnecessary attention to myself as an actor, it would be harmful to the film,” he said. “It was a matter of making the character appeal as best as possible. It really was a difficult thought process.”Kim said that working alongside Lee Byung-hun, a much more seasoned actor, was an important learning experience.“He’s very careful and meticulous when it comes to acting,” Kim said. “After every cut, he runs behind the camera to monitor every detail of his acting. It was eye-opening to see someone such as Lee doing this, and I realized how he had risen to his status. He’s also quirky and filled with humorous energy. Although, as the youngest, it was supposed to have been my job to brighten up the crew (laughs).”When feeling down, Kim said he likes to keep a “Diary of Thankfulness” to invigorate himself. He said that he values the time to think about what he was thankful for on each day. When asked about what he could possibly be so thankful for each and every day, the actor started listing a number of things.“I’m thankful for being healthy,” he said. “There’s nothing to be more thankful for than that. While I was filming for ‘Uncontrollably,’ I was able to realize the emotional state of being near death. By losing health, I realized there was no more meaning to life.”When asked about where he sees himself right now, the actor said he was an “average person in his twenties running through life by trial and error.” However, he added that he doesn’t see himself as the type to work well under stress. To relieve his stress, Kim said that he enjoys drawing as an activity to empty his mind.“When I portray a character, I imagine the character’s thoughts on a canvas,” said the actor, who started painting with acrylics two years ago. “Although I wonder what it is I just drew, it’s great to pass the time, and I feel at peace.”BY KIM NA-HYEON [chung.jinhong@joongang.co.kr]“안녕하세요, 김우빈입니다”라며 악수를 청하는 청년. 그의 몸에는 자연스러운 예의가 배어 있었다. 순간 그 청년 김우빈(27)이 ‘키 크고 잘생긴 톱스타’라는 걸 잠시 잊을 뻔했다. 인터뷰 녹음기를 선뜻 자기 앞에 당겨 놓으며 “이게 낫겠죠?” 하는 그에게서, 영화 ‘스물’(2015, 이병헌 감독)에서 시시껄렁한 농담을 내뱉던 차치호, TV 드라마 ‘함부로 애틋하게’(2016, KBS2)의 까칠한 톱스타 신준영의 얼굴은 보이지 않았다. 인터뷰 내내 한마디 한마디 천천히 고르며 신중하게 답했다.그가 주연한 ‘마스터’(조의석 감독)는 20일 개봉해, 개봉 5일만에 300만을 돌파하며 선전 중이다. 조 단위 사기 사건을 둘러싸고 이를 쫓는 지능범죄수사대와 희대의 사기범, 그리고 그의 브레인이 쫓고 쫓기는 범죄액션물이다. 김우빈은 천재해커 ‘박장군’역을 맡아 이병헌, 강동원 등과 연기 호흡을 선보인다.“박장군은 단 하루 만에 고민을 끝내고 출연을 결정할 만큼 욕심나는 인물이었어어요. 캐릭터가 살아 있었거든요. 정말 특이한 놈인데, 천진난만하고 귀여웠어요. 등장인물 중 가장 투명하게 감정을 드러내니까요.”물론 부담도 컸다고 했다. “기라성 같은 선배들과 연기하는 것도, 이야기 구조상 대부분의 장면에 등장하는 것도 다 부담이었죠. 늘 ‘폐 끼치지 말자, 잘해야 돼’라고 다짐했죠.” 그가 장군을 연기하며 염두에 둔 것은 “현실에 발붙인 입체적 인물로 그리는 것”이었다. 그는 “주변의 명석한 친구들을 떠올렸다”고 말했다.“친구들을 보니 각자의 분야에서 작업할 때 말고는 ‘허당’ 같더라고요. 일에 집중할 때도 눈빛은 진지하지만 가장 편한 자세를 취할 것 같았죠. 그래서 장군의 의상도 아주 평범해요.”만약 ‘마스터’ 속편이 나온다면 주인공은 당연히 장군이 아닐까 점쳐질 만큼, 영화속 그는 극 전체를 좌지우지하며 강한 존재감을 보인다.“제가 돋보이려 하면 이 영화에 독이 될 것 같았어요. 극 안에서 생생하게 존재하는 동시에, 제가 느낀 캐릭터의 매력도 최대한 살려야 했죠. 여러 가지로 고민 많았어요, 정말.”연기력 면에서 두말할 필요가 없는 선배 이병헌과 함께한 시간도 그에게는 고스란히 배움의 시간이 됐다. “연기에 관해서는 섬세하고 치밀한 분이죠. 한 컷 찍고 나서 곧장 모니터로 달려가 자기 연기를 꼼꼼히 확인하세요. 그 모습을 옆에서 지켜보며 이병헌 선배님이 어떻게 지금의 자리에 올랐는지 새삼 깨닫게 됐어요. 사적으로는 유쾌하고 유머러스한 에너지가 넘치세요. 촬영 현장에서 분위기 띄우는 일은, 막내인 제가 해야 하는데(웃음).”그의 주변 사람들은 “김우빈처럼 진지한 배우는 없다”고 입을 모은다. 늘 예의를 갖추고 선을 지키는 모습에 “나이보다 어른스러워 보인다”고 하자, “키가 커서 그래요”라는 싱거운 반응이 돌아왔다.김우빈은 스스로에게 힘을 북돋우는 방법으로 “‘감사 일기’를 쓴다”고 했다. 그날그날의 고마운 일을 떠올려 적는 시간이란다. “딱히 쓸 만한 일이 없을 때는 ‘오늘도 삼시세끼 먹었습니다. 감사합니다!’라고 적기도 해요. 그 문장을 쓰는 것만으로도 ‘힐링’이 되거든요. 그동안 여러 기자님들께 권유했는데, 다시 만났을 때 물어보면 다들 ‘안 쓰셨다’고 하더라고요. 한번 적어 보세요. 정말 좋아요.”매일 ‘감사 일기’를 쓸 만큼 우리 일상에 고마운 일이 뭐가 있느냐고 묻자 술술 답이 나왔다. “병나지 않고 무탈한 것도 감사하죠. 건강한 것만큼 고마운 일도 없잖아요. ‘함틋’을 찍으며, 죽음에 가까워지는 것이 어떤 마음인지 알게 됐거든요. 건강을 잃으면 삶의 의미가 없어지더라고요.”그는 지금 자신의 위치에 대해 “보통의 20대처럼 세상을 갓 만나 시행착오 겪으며 뛰어가는 중”이라 했다. 다만 자신은 “스트레스를 동력 삼아 연기하는 타입은 아닌 것 같다”고. ‘그림 그리기’는 김우빈이 머리와 마음을 비우는 방식 중 하나다. 스케치북에 매직으로 낙서하듯 그리다가 100호짜리 캔버스에 아크릴 물감으로 작업하기 시작한 지 2년쯤 됐다. “어떤 인물을 연기할 때, 그에 대한 생각을 그림으로 옮겨요. 대부분 뭘 그린 거야 싶지만, 그리다 보면 시간도 빨리 가고, 마음도 편해지고. ‘함틋’ 이경희 작가님께는 ‘함틋’이란 제목을 그려 선물하기도 했어요.”김나현 기자 respiro@joongang.co.kr