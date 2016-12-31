Song gives to help jewelry designers

Actress Song Hye-kyo has donated the money she won from a recent publicity rights case to help aspiring jewelry designers, a local charity said Thursday.The heroine of a number of hit television series including most recently “Descendants of the Sun,” gave a total of 150 million won ($124,000) to the Beautiful Foundation on Wednesday, according to the organization.“(Song) asked us to use the donation fund to support young prospective jewelry designers,” an official from the foundation said.The bulk of the sum came from damages she won from a jewelry maker which used her image from the drama series without permission. The donation also includes some of her private wealth.The Beautiful Foundation was founded by Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon and other civic and legal leaders in 2000.’Yonhap