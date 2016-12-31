Perc%nt readies release on Listen

Mystic Entertainment’s music introduction platform Listen is introducing their “rising” artist Perc%nt for its third release, titled “Weekend.”The Mystic artist was described by the company as a skilled singer-songwriter with composing and producing capabilities.The singer’s music career was kicked off under a different name and has released a number of single albums since then. The upcoming music release for Listen would be the first time for the artist to go by the new name.Perc%nt’s upcoming single was described as a jazzy pop track about a person’s beating heart while looking forward to a date with a crush on the weekend. The song will be released on New Year’s Day.Mystic’s Listen is a digital music platform similar in concept to the widely popular SM Entertainment’s Station. These channels are used by record labels to introduce rookies from their agency or experiment with creative musical ideas.By Chung Jin-hong