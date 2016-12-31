Lim Seul-ong prepares for solo return

Singer Lim Seul-ong of ballad group 2AM is set to make a comeback next month.According to a report by Xsportsnews, the singer will make his first solo music release in a year with two new singles in January. His last single “Melatonin” was released in November 2015.Lim has been keeping busy this year with a range of collaborations and a foray into acting.He released the duet song “On the Way to Love” with singer Yoon Hyun-sang, and later teamed up with singer Joy of girl group Red Velvet for the song “Always in My Heart” for SM Entertainment’s music channel Station. In March, Lim starred in the SBS drama “Mrs. Cop 2.”The singer made headlines earlier this month for his anonymous performance on MBC music show “King of Mask Singer.” Soon after, the singer wrapped up his first- ever solo concert, “The Moment of Seulong 1st Concert,” on Dec. 9 at the Hyundai Card Understage in Itaewon, central Seoul.By Chung Jin-hong