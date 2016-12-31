Serving stories and delicious dishes: ‘Midnight Diner’ depicts a sacred place for food and bonding

Actress Ko A-sung, middle, appears in the fourth episode of the ongoing season of Japanese drama series “Midnight Diner.” [JOONGANG ILBO]

Japanese drama series “Midnight Diner” is based on a manga series of the same name.

Some days are filled with joy and laughter for some, but for others it could’ve been more difficult than any other. For those brokenhearted souls waits Master Kaoru Kobayashi, the owner of a small Japanese diner. Late at night, when other stores shut down, Kobayashi turns on the lights to greet his guests. His menu is simple. If there’s a certain dish customers want, he is more than ready to prepare them. His simple yet savory dishes are just what the customers need to peacefully wrap up their days.Now in its fourth season, the Japanese drama series “Midnight Diner,” which is based on the Japanese manga series of the same name, now greets a wider audience through Netflix. Joji Matsuoka, 55, who directed the first season of the drama, took part in several episodes of this season as well. Among those, the fourth episode is particularly special in that Korean actor Ko A-sung appears as a customer. In order to delve behind-the-scenes of this episode, M Magazine, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, sat down with director Matsuoka and Ko.Regarding the rights to writing the script and directing the drama, Netflix’s policy leaves it all up to the director and producer. But there was one requirement they made, which was to cast foreign actors in at least one episode. That’s how we came to cast the Korean actress Ko A-sung in our fourth episode. This is our first time meeting viewers from so many nations through Netflix, but I don’t think that will bring any big change to my work. If this season works out well, maybe we’ll get to think about casting more foreign actors in our upcoming seasons.While I was thinking about who to cast as Yu-na, Ko popped up in my mind. I remembered seeing her in director Bong Joon-ho’s film “The Host” (2006). I wasn’t too sure if she would take the role, but she willingly accepted it, which made me really happy.I am a big fan of the drama series “Midnight Diner,” not to mention the original manga series. I even have all of the DVDs of the drama. It was an honor to get to appear in a drama I have loved so much. I was especially thrilled when I walked onto the set of Master’s diner. Anyone who’s watched the drama from the first season would know what I’m talking about.In “Midnight Diner,” everything is very Japanese. A very Japanese story takes place in a very Japanese setting. Even for a fan like me, one of the most interesting parts about this piece was that although it has a highly foreign mood, it was really easy to feel attached to the story. There was a moment while shooting the episode, when I realized what that reason was. It was in the scene where Yu-na visits Master at his diner to lay bare her personal stories. It felt like Yu-na was talking to herself, rather than to Master.She’s right. In a way, the diner is a place for people to confess their own stories. A lot of the characters that appear in “Midnight Diner” are going through rather difficult problems in their lives, and they’re standing at a point where they have to make a choice. Those characters gain courage and strength to take their next step in life by enjoying Master’s dishes. This has been my theme for the past seven years directing the drama. I wanted to form a friendly and kind mood in which people would feel free to open up in front of Master. I think that’s what made it easy for foreign viewers to empathize with the story.Do you think so? When directing the drama, I always think to myself that I’m writing a short story. In order to do that, one must show the essence of each character. It’s important to describe the characters’ whole life story in those short scenes, so each role must be taken by veteran actors. In other words, the moment one appears in “Midnight Diner,” the actor’s true ability surfaces. Kaoru Kobayashi and I are like bread and butter. I usually don’t need to explain much to him about each scene. Other actors who appear as the diner’s regular customers are regarded as skilled actors in the theatrical world. I also felt that Ko was a great actor when I saw her act.In the scene where Yu-na appears for the first time, Ko doesn’t get to talk. She only acts with her facial expressions while eating food at the diner. The mood she created was so natural that it felt like I could meet someone exactly like her while strolling down the streets of Shinjuku in Tokyo. It was hard to tell if she was a Korean girl or a Japanese girl. I’m sure that viewers must have felt the same way.If that’s so, then this is a big failure on my part. I personally think that a great actor must have viewers feel the character even without talking. If viewers didn’t sense that Yu-na was a Korean girl, [I think I failed to play my role]. In the story, Yu-na has been in Japan for less than a year. I tried to depict a girl who wasn’t used to her life in Japan, but I guess I failed.Oh, no! You completely immersed yourself into the scene!First of all, I wanted viewers to be surprised by the fact that a foreign scene appears in a 20-minute-long drama. It takes place at a restaurant in Seoul, but it was actually shot in Bucheon, Gyeonggi. I was looking for a place that was shabby yet not ordinary. I didn’t have much time to look around, but one restaurant in Bucheon caught my eye. There’s a small hill in front of the restaurant, and that’s what I liked the most about the place. It’s hard to find those kinds of hills in Japan.I buy them massage coupons. It’s not like receiving massages helps them solve their problems, but sometimes that kind of physical care soothe our minds.I drink with them. Consoling people is not always easy. When we drink together, I’m usually the first to get drunk. After a while, we go to another bar, then to another, and in the end I’m the only one left. I guess those friends left because they were comforted enough.BY JANG SUNG-RAN [shon.jihye@joongang.co.kr]오늘도 사람들은 일과를 끝낸 뒤 서둘러 집으로 돌아간다. 그 시각, 마스터(코바야시 카오루)의 하루가 시작된다. 메뉴에 없지만 손님들이 원하는 요리라면 무엇이든 만들어 주고, 신기하게 별말 없이도 그들의 아픔을 달래 준다. 아베 야로의 동명 만화가 원작인 TV 드라마 ‘심야식당’은 2009년 시즌1부터 2011년 시즌2와 2014년 시즌3까지 모두 일본 방송사 TBS에서 방영했다. 시즌4에 해당하는 ‘심야식당:도쿄 스토리’(12월 7일 국내 공개, 총 10화, 이하 ‘도쿄 스토리’)는 세계적 온라인 스트리밍 기업 넷플릭스를 통해 전 세계 190여 개국 시청자와 만난다. 이 드라마의 첫 시즌부터 연출에 참여해 왔을 뿐 아니라, 영화 ‘심야식당’(2014)에서도 연출을 맡았던 마츠오카 조지(55) 감독. 그는 이번에도 1·4·6·10화를 연출했다. 그중 4화 ‘오므라이스’ 편에는 한국 배우 고아성(24)이 출연한다. 12월 6일, 서울에서 마츠오카 감독과 고아성을 만났다. 마츠오카 감독은 인터뷰 내내 개그맨처럼 재치를 뽐내며 분위기를 유쾌하게 이끌었다. 그 모습에 연신 웃음을 터뜨리던 고아성은 답할 차례가 되면 나긋한 목소리로 친구에게 말하듯 이야기했다. 어디선가 마스터가 두 사람을 바라보며 흐뭇하게 웃고 있을 것만 같았다.“넷플릭스는 기본 방침대로 감독과 프로듀서에게 각본·연출의 전권을 줬다. 단 하나, ‘한 화 정도에 해외 배우를 등장시키면 좋겠다’는 요청이 있었을 뿐이다. 그래서 ‘오므라이스’ 편에 한국 배우 고아성을 캐스팅했다. 이전 시즌과 달리 넷플릭스로 여러 나라 시청자를 만나게 됐지만, 그 때문에 앞으로 내가 할 일이 달라질 거라 생각하지 않는다. 음, ‘도쿄 스토리’ 반응이 좋다면 다음 시즌에서는 더 많이 해외 배우들을 기용하는 변화를 꾀할 수 있지 않을까.”“봉준호 감독의 ‘괴물’(2006)에서 본 고아성의 모습이 생각났다. 설마 하는 마음으로 제안했는데, 흔쾌히 수락해 기뻤다.”“원작은 물론이고, TV 드라마 ‘심야식당’의 팬이다. DVD를 모두 가지고 있을 정도다. 좋아하는 시리즈에 참여할 수 있어 영광이었다. 첫 시즌부터 드라마를 시청한 분들이라면 이 마음을 아실 텐데, 마스터의 식당 ‘메시야’ 세트장에 들어서는 기분이 정말 감격스러웠다(웃음).”“팬으로서 드라마를 볼 때 ‘아주 일본적인 공간, 인물, 이야기인데도 신기하게 공감이 간다’고 느꼈다. 이번에 촬영하면서 그 이유를 깨달은 순간이 있었다. 유나가 혼자 메시야에 찾아가 마스터에게 자기 이야기를 털어놓는 장면이 있다. 그 장면에서 ‘지금 마스터에게 이야기하는 것이 아니라, 유나가 자기 자신에게 이야기하고 있다’는 느낌이 들었다.”“맞다. 어찌 보면 ‘메시야’는 고해성사의 공간이다. ‘심야식당’에는 기본적으로 ‘잘 풀리지 않는 삶에서 어떤 갈림길에 놓인 사람들’이 등장한다. ‘그런 사람들이 마스터의 맛있는 음식을 먹고 인생에서 한걸음 내딛을 용기를 얻는 이야기’라는 생각으로 지난 7년 동안 이 드라마를 연출해 왔다. 마스터 앞에서 고해성사하고 싶게 만드는, 친밀하고 너그러운 분위기. 다른 나라 시청자도 그런 정서에 공감한 것이 아닐까.”“(공손하게 두 손을 무릎 위에 올리며) 그렇게 느꼈단 말인가(웃음). 특히 드라마를 연출할 때는 단편 소설을 쓰는 마음으로 작업하고 있다. 그러려면 파란만장한 인생을 살아온 각 캐릭터를 깎고 깎아서 그 정수만 보여 줘야 한다. 그것만으로 인물의 삶 전체를 표현해야 하기 때문에, 내공 쌓인 배우들이 연기하지 않으면 안 된다. ‘심야식당’에 출연하는 순간, 그 배우의 본전이 드러난다고 생각하면 된다(웃음). 마스터 역의 코바야시 카오루와는 구구절절 설명하지 않아도 호흡이 척척 맞는 사이다. 극 중 메시야의 단골로 등장하는 배우들도 연극계에서 잔뼈가 굵은 분들이다. 고아성 역시 이번에 연기하는 모습을 보며 ‘대단한 배우’라고 느꼈다.”“유나가 처음 등장하는 장면에서, 고아성은 메시야의 테이블에 말 없이 앉아 음식을 먹으며 표정만으로 연기한다. 그 분위기가 정말 자연스러워서, 일본 도쿄 신주쿠의 어느 골목에 가면 만날 수 있는 인물처럼 느껴졌다. 한국 여자인지, 일본 여자인지 헷갈릴 정도로. 시청자도 그렇게 느낄 거라 확신한다.”“그렇다면 나로서는 대실패다(웃음). 대사 없이 가만히 앉아 있어도 그 인물이 어떤 사람인지 느껴져야 좋은 연기라 생각한다. 그런데 그 장면에서 유나가 확실히 한국 여자처럼 느껴지지 않았다면…. 극의 설정상 유나는 일본에 온 지 1년이 채 지나지 않은 역할이었다. 아직 일본 생활에 완전히 적응하지 못한 모습을 표현하려 했는데, 아무래도 실패한 것 같다(웃음).”“으아, 아니다. 그 장면에 완전히 녹아든 느낌이었다!”“우선 그 장면에서 ‘20분짜리 드라마를 해외에서 촬영하다니!’ 하고 시청자들이 놀라길 바랐다(웃음). 극 중에는 서울의 식당으로 나오지만, 실은 경기도 부천에서 찍었다. 홍상수 감독님의 영화를 보면, 허름하지만 평범하지 않은 공간이 자주 나오지 않나. 그런 느낌의 식당을 찾아야겠다고 생각했다. 아, 홍 감독님에게 추천받았다는 말은 아니다(웃음). 촬영 장소를 알아볼 시간이 많지 않았는데, 부천에 가자마자 한 식당이 눈에 띄었다. 마음에 들어 내가 가서 바로 섭외했다. 식당 앞에 낮은 언덕이 있는데, 그 점이 특히 마음에 들었다. 도쿄에서는 그런 언덕을 찾아보기 힘들다.”“마사지 이용권을 사 준다. 마사지를 받는다고 해서 그 고민이 해결되는 것은 아니겠지만, 가끔은 그런 물리적 방법이 오히려 도움될 때가 있다(웃음).”“음, 술을 같이 마신다. 누군가를 위로하는 것이 생각보다 어려운 일이지 않나. 함께 술을 마시다 보면, 보통 내가 먼저 취한다. ‘2차 가자~, 3차 가자~!’ 하다 정신 차리면 나만 남아 있더라. 같이 있던 친구가 사라진 건, 위로를 받았기 때문 아닐까(웃음).”글=장성란 기자 hairpin@joongang.co.kr, 사진=넷플릭스