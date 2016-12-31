Transparency is a must (국문)

A high-level diplomat told me a story from when was serving as Korean ambassador to the United Kingdom. He was having a meal with a minister who was considered outstanding at his job and asked him his secret to resolving challenges. The minister, a member of the Conservative Party, responded that he had been closely watching the most current issues as a member of the shadow cabinet when the Conservative Party was an opposition. In the U.K., the opposition party has a shadow cabinet lineup who will be serving in the government when they take power. The minister had served several positions in the shadow cabinet during the Labour government and actually became a cabinet member in the Conservative government.
An early presidential election is likely. As the Constitutional Court may rule on the impeachment of Park Geun-hye before March, the next presidential election could be held as early as April. There are four major parties now, and they would have to hold presidential primaries.
If the election is too early, there is a possibility that the primaries would be prepared with haste. If the presidential election campaign period is too short, voters would have less time to learn about the candidates.
Now that the election clock is already ticking, it would be nice if the presidential hopefuls announce with whom they would work with if they win. Former Minjoo Party leader Moon Jae-in said that he would announce his cabinet lineup in advance, and some criticize him for rushing. However, other candidates should also announce the shadow cabinet if they want to manage the nation. If they are not ready with choices of ministers, they should at least fill major positions like who will oversee education and economy, gradually if needed.
It is important to make public who is aiding the presidential candidates because the tragedy that Park Geun-hye brought to the nation was caused by unvetted string-pullers. Park claims that there is no personal interest or political connection and Choi was a kitchen cabinet from whom she hears the public opinion over meals. But Choi Soon-sil was nothing but a shadow power extorting money and playing influence in appointments. Looking back, voters would have made a different choice if they had known who was behind the decisions and election promises that Park made as a party leader and presidential candidate and the tendencies of the people she had appointed in major positions.
If the next presidential election is right around the corner, the candidates should be made known soon. It would be desirable if the candidates could inform citizens who’s in their shadow cabinet, kitchen cabinet or on their personal advisory team. As the election campaign period is likely to be short, some politicians may believe they can take power if they manipulate the public opinion, if the other candidate falls or if they cleverly reorganize and take a side. However, it has become necessary for the voters to find out who is behind each of these candidates. The presidential runners should be required to respond to the demands for verification.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 30, Page 30
*The author is the deputy international news editor of the JoongAng Ilbo.
KIM SUNG-TAK
주영 한국대사를 지낸 고위 외교관이 전한 영국 장관에 대한 얘기다. 업무가 탁월한 40대 장관과 식사하면서 “쉽지 않은 일을 풀어내는 비결이 뭐냐”고 물었다고 한다. 보수당 소속인 그 장관은 “야당 시절 새도우 캐비닛(예비 내각)에 몸담으며 웬만한 현안을 살펴봤기 때문”이라고 답했다. 영국에선 야당이 집권 시 장관을 맡을 이들을 미리 보여주는데, 이 장관도 노동당 정부 때 서너개 분야의 예비 장관을 지내다 보수당 정부가 들어서자 실제 장관에 발탁됐다.
조기 대선 얘기가 정치권에서 한창이다. 박근혜 대통령에 대한 헌법재판소의 탄핵 결정이 내년 3월 전에 나올 수 있으니 차기 대선이 내년 4월에 치러질 수 있다는 관측까지 나온다. 4개로 늘어난 정당의 대선후보 경선이 치러져야 하는데, 시기가 촉박해지면 졸속 경선이 치러질 가능성을 배제할 수 없다. 너무 짧은 대선 기간은 국민들에겐 후보자를 알 기회가 그만큼 줄어든다는 의미이기도 하다.
대선 시계가 빨리 도는 만큼 대선에 도전장을 내겠다는 주자들이 집권하면 누구와 일할지부터 공개했으면 좋겠다. 문재인 전 민주당 대표가 예비 내각을 발표한다고 예고하자 오버한다는 비판이 나왔지만, 그를 비롯해 나라를 경영하겠다고 나설 요량이면 빠짐없이 새도우 캐비닛을 발표했으면 한다. 예비 장관까지 밝힐 정도로 준비가 되지 않았다면 사교육비의 노예가 돼가는 교육 문제는 누구와 머리를 맞댈 것인지, 새로운 먹거리 돌파구는 누구와 보조를 맞춰 찾아낼 것인지 등 핵심 브레인 일부라도 순차적으로 공개할 필요가 있다.
대선 주자를 누가 돕는지가 중요한 것은, 박근혜 대통령의 비극이 검증받지 않은 비선 실세에서 잉태됐기 때문이다. 박 대통령은 사적 이해나 정치 관계로 얽혀 있지 않으면서 식사를 함께 하며 여론을 전달하는 ‘키친 캐비닛(kitchen cabinet)’이라고 주장했지만 최순실은 금품 모금과 인사 전횡에 얽힌 비선일 뿐이었다. 돌이켜보면 박 대통령이 당 대표와 대선 후보를 하는 동안 내렸던 결정과 공약의 배경에 어떤 인물들이 있었는지, 그가 집권하면 어떤 정체성을 가진 인사들을 요직에 임명할 지 예상할 수 있었다면 유권자의 판단은 달랐을 수 있다.
대선이 코 앞이라면 후보들에 대한 정보 공개와 검증도 빨라져야 한다. 그 주변 인사들 중 국민들에게 공개될 범위는 새도우 캐비닛이나 키친 캐비닛도 좋고 비선 실세라면 더 좋다. 대선까지 기간이 짧을 수록 그 사이에 여론만 반전시키면, 상대방이 곤두박질치기만 하면, 이합집산만 잘 하면 정권을 잡을 수 있을 것이라고 여기는 정치권 인사들은 늘어날 것이다. 하지만 그들 뒤에 ‘미래의 최순실’이 있는지 찾아내는 일은 우리에겐 꼭 필요한 일이 됐다. 대선주자들에게 검증 요구에 응할 의무를 지워야 한다.
김성탁 국제부 차장