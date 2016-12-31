Credibility at stake (국문)
수사 속도 내는 특검…표적수사는 경계해야
Dec 31,2016
Moon Hyung-pyo, former minister of health and welfare who currently heads the National Pension Service, became the first target for pretrial detention by the independent counsel investigating the power abuse scandal involving the president.
That suggests that the special counsel is collecting evidence and building a bribery case against President Park Geun-hye by investigating the NPS’s vote of approval as a major shareholder of Samsung C&T of the merger with Cheil Industries. The merger was known to be part of the consolidation of control by Samsung heir apparent Lee Jae-yong. But it was also criticized as being unfair to many shareholders. The NPS was among the first to be raided by the special investigation team last week and an arrest warrant for Moon was filed within the first eight days.
The independent counsel suspects Moon, as health and welfare minister, pressured the NPS to approve the merger in July 2015 and wants to charge him with abuse of power and lying in legislative questioning. It believes Moon’s pressure was connected with Samsung’s financing of the equestrian training of Chung Yoo-ra, daughter of the president’s controversial friend Choi Soon-sil. It believes former senior presidential secretary An Chong-bum was involved in all these dealings as well as the president and Choi. Implicating Moon could allow the independent counsel to file bribery charges against Park.
The independent counsel is also investigating areas prosecutors didn’t dare to touch, such as the mysterious whereabouts of Park during the first seven hours of the sinking of the Sewol ferry, a government blacklist of liberal figures in the arts and how Choi and her family came into colossal wealth. Its selective and concentrated investigation raises public confidence about the outcome of the probe.
But it remains uncertain whether the investigation can deliver on all of its promises. The independent counsel should be extra careful that it not produce backlash after conducting its investigation. It must demonstrate what it is capable of through discretion and expertise.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 30, Page 30
문형표 국민연금 이사장(전 보건복지부 장관)이 박영수 특별검사팀의 첫 구속영장 청구 대상자가 된 것은 의미가 작지 않다. 특검은 지난주 수사에 착수하면서 국민연금공단부터 압수수색할 정도로 특검 수사의 성패가 삼성물산과 제일모직 합병 과정 의혹 규명에 달려있다고 봤다. 이후 8일만에 문 이사장에 대해 영장이 청구되면서 특검이 박근혜 대통령에 대한 제3자 뇌물죄 적용의 실마리를 찾은 것 아니냐는 관측도 나온다.
특검은 문 이사장이 보건복지부 장관이던 지난해 7월 양사의 합병에 국민연금이 찬성하도록 부당한 압력을 가함으로써 직권을 남용했고 이와 관련해 국회 국정조사특위에서 위증을 했다고 보고 있다. 당시 장관이 개입한 배경에 삼성과 딸 정유라씨 승마 지원 건으로 얽혀 있는 최순실씨에서 박 대통령, 안종범 경제수석으로 이어지는 의사결정 라인의 지시가 있었던 것으로 의심하고 있다. 만약 이런 의심이 특검 수사를 통해 사실로 확인되면 박 대통령에겐 제3자 뇌물 혐의를 적용할 수 있게 된다.
이를 필두로 최근 특검 수사는 검찰 특별수사본부가 손대지 못했거나 박 대통령의 탄핵 심판과 연계돼 있는 수사에 집중되고 있다. 예를 들어 세월호 참사 당일 박 대통령의 7시간 행적, 김기춘 전 비서실장의 개입설이 제기된 문화예술계 블랙리스트 의혹, 최씨 일가의 천문학적인 재산 형성 및 박 대통령과의 경제 공동체 관계 의혹이 그렇다. 이런 '선택과 집중' 전략은 중복 수사를 피해 수사 속도를 빨리 할 수 있고 국민들이 궁금해 하는 사안을 파헤친다는 점에서 긍정적이다.
하지만 수사는 과정 못지 않게 결과가 중요하다. 특검도 수사 대상 선정이나 대대적인 압수수색 등 외양보다 수사 결과로 말해야 한다. 특히 미리 결론을 정해놓고 일방적으로 몰아가는 잘못을 범해선 안된다. 특정인에 대한 '꿰맞추기 수사, '표적수사'라는 지적을 듣지 않도록 매사에 경계해야 한다. 특검은 절제된 수사의 전형을 보여줄 필요가 있다. 전 국민이 특검의 일거수일투족을 주시하고 있다.