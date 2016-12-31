No more childish politicians (국문)

The 2016 civilian movement of Korea in the uniquely peaceful form of orderly candlelight vigils to dethrone a president that has betrayed the people and shamed the nation’s institutions and Constitution underscored the people’s respect for honesty, nonviolence, and institutions.
Although outraged by the preposterous wrongdoings of the president and her inner circles, the people contained themselves from violence and abided by legal proceedings of impeaching the president, the only legal option to dismiss a sitting president under current Constitution. In contrast, politicians appear to not have learned from the mature civilians and remain opportunistic and selfish.
Saenuri Party Rep. Lee Hye-hoon claimed she has heard from the wives of rich families that Cho Yoon-sun, a former senior presidential secretary, used to treat Choi Soon-sil, controversial friend of President Park Geun-hye, like a queen. Cho, now a minister of culture, has been raided by an independent counsel for involvement with the scandal. Cho claimed she has never met Choi and filed defamation charge against Lee.
It is an eyesore to watch a long-term ruling party lawmaker exchange accusations with a minister that used to be on the same side before the scandal with the impeached president spilled over. Lee’s exposure without specifying the basis for the accusation appears to be ill-intended. Another Saenuri Party lawmaker, Kyung Dae-soo, publicly said he would follow Ban Ki-moon, the UN Secretary General who recently pronounced his intent to run for the next presidency as long as it isn’t for a communist party. It is embarrassing to hear an elected politician openly claim he is willing to leave his fate and political future in the hands of a particular person instead of following a bigger design for the nation and political philosophy.
The opposition Minjoo Party, which now commands the most seats in the legislature after the breakup of the ruling party, announced that party members would skip the tombs of presidents Syngman Rhee and Park Chung Hee during their New Year’s pilgrimage to former leaders. It was obviously riding on the popular outrage against the president who is the daughter of Park ahead of the next presidential election. As the largest political party, it has the duty to be impartial to the country’s legitimate legacy. Choo Mi-ae, head of the Minjoo Party, is contradicting herself, as she had attempted to pay respect to Rhee and Park’s tombs upon the inauguration in August. We hope to see no more childish acts from politicians in the new year.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 30, Page 30
대한민국 촛불혁명의 성공 요인은 사실성,평화성,제도성이라고 할 수 있다. 최순실이 사용한 태블릿PC를 증거로 제시하고(사실성), 수백만 군중이 두달간 모여도 피 한방울 흘리지 않았으며(평화성), 헌법에 규정된 트랙을 따라 질서정연하게 진행되는 탄핵(제도성)이 국민의 높은 정치수준을 보여줬다. 그런데 세밑 정치권은 사실보다는 음해, 평화보다는 파괴,제도보다는 편의에 따라 얄팍하게 춤추고 있다.
서울 서초갑의 이혜훈 의원은 엊그제 “(자신의 지역구 경쟁자인) 조윤선 문체부 장관이 최순실을 여왕님처럼 모시고 다녔다는 재벌 사모님들의 증언을 들었다"고 폭로했다 조 장관에 의해 명예훼손 혐의로 고발당했다. 조 장관은 "천 번 만 번 물어봐도 내 대답은 같다. 최순실이란 사람을 알지도 못하고 얘기해 본 적도 없다"고 반발했다. 3선 의원과 현직 장관이 '여왕님처럼 모시고'라든가 '천 번 만 번 물어봐도' 같은 극단적 표현을 동원해 싸움하듯 달려드는 건 민망하기 짝이 없다. 이 의원의 주장은 사실 여부를 떠나 제보자의 신원을 밝히지 않은 채 '아니라면 당신이 증거를 대보라'는 식의 폭로라는 점에서 음해 정치의 냄새를 남긴다. 또 충북 음성이 지역구인 새누리당 경대수 의원은 "반기문 유엔 총장이 정하시는 길로, 공산당만 아니라면 어디로든 따라갈 것"이라고 말했다. 국민의 대표인 국회의원이 자신의 정치적 진로를 국익이나 정책 철학이 아니라 특정인에 대한 충성심에 따라 정하겠다고 하니 어처구니가 없다.
더불어민주당이 새해 첫날 이승만·박정희 대통령을 참배 대상에서 빼겠다고 한 것도 속이 뻔히 들여다 보인다. 박근혜 대통령 탄핵을 계기로 지지층 결집이 손쉬워지자 친일·독재 청산 프레임으로 대선을 치르겠다는 계산이다. 하지만 수권정당을 자임하면서 대한민국 역사성과 국가의 계속성을 부정하는 자가당착일 뿐이다. 지난 8월 추미애 대표가 국민통합을 위한다며 이승만·박정희 묘소를 참배했던 건 어떻게 설명하겠는가. 민주당의 달면 삼키고 쓰면 뱉는 편의적 태도에 역겹다는 생각을 하는 사람이 적지 않을 것이다.