flare up (통증 등이) 갑작스럽고 강렬하게 발생하다 / be hardly able to move 거의 움직이지도 못하다get acupuncture treatment 침을 맞다 / temporary relief 일시적인 완화sit at one’s desk 책상에 앉아 있다burn the midnight oil 밤 늦게까지 일하다night owl 올빼미족, 밤 늦게 활동하는 사람어깨 통증으로 고생했던 경험에 대해 이야기해 주세요.나는 밤 늦게 뭐 하는 것을 즐겨서 때로는 늦게까지 작업을 한다. 하지만 책상에 너무 오랫동안 앉아 있으면 어깨 통증이 심하게 발생한다. 가끔은 통증이 너무 심해서 거의 움직이지도 못할 지경이다. 전문가의 의견을 듣기 위해 병원에 가 봤다. 한의원에서 침도 맞아 봤다. 마사지도 받았다. 하지만 일시적으로만 나을 뿐이었다. 많은 현대인들에게 어깨 통증은 만성 질환이다. 내 경험상, 바른 자세가 가장 중요한 것 같다. 주기적으로 스트레칭을 하고 운동을 하는 것도 도움이 된다. 또한, 어깨를 자주 사용하면 통증을 완화할 수 있다.Talk about when you had shoulder pain.I am a, so sometimes I like to. But when Ifor too long, my shoulders. At times, the pain is so bad, I. I went to the hospital once for an expert opinion. Iat an oriental medicine clinic. I’ve also tried getting massages for my shoulder pain. However, I never got more than. Shoulder pain is afor many modern people. Based on personal experience, I thinkis most important. Periodic stretching and exercise help, too. Plus, using your shoulder a lot can help cure the pain.I like to burn the midnight oil. 나는 밤 늦게 일하는 것을 좋아한다.They burned the midnight oil before their exams. 그들은 시험 기간에 늦게까지 공부했다.There’s a lot of time, so you don’t need to burn the midnight oil. 시간이 많으니까 늦게까지 일할 필요는 없어.My shoulders flare up from time to time. 나는 종종 심한 어깨 통증이 발생하곤 한다.When my headaches flare up, I can’t do anything. 나는 갑자기 두통이 발생하면 아무것도 할 수 없다.Emotions flared up in his heart. 그의 가슴 속에 감정이 북받쳐 올랐다.I am hardly able to move because of the pain. 나는 통증이 너무 심해서 거의 움직이지도 못한다.They were hardly able to move with four people in the back seat. 뒷좌석에 네 명이나 타서 거의 움직이지도 못했다.I was hardly able to move when I hurt my leg. 나는 다리를 다쳤을 때 거의 움직이지도 못했다.Shoulder pain is a chronic problem for modern people. 현대인들에게 어깨 통증은 만성 질환이다.Sleep loss is a chronic problem for her. 그녀에게 수면 부족은 자주 있는 문제다.I hope this doesn’t turn into a chronic problem. 이것이 고질적인 문제로 변하지 않기를 바란다.Good posture is most important. 바른 자세가 가장 중요하다.It’s hard to have good posture while using a laptop. 노트북을 사용할 때는 바른 자세를 유지하기가 힘들다.She has good posture from learning ballet. 그녀는 발레를 배워서 자세가 바르다.