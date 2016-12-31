Donald Trump’s Foreign Policy Team: Built to Fail

WASHINGTON — With the announcement that he will nominate the Exxon Mobil chief executive Rex Tillerson as his secretary of state, President-elect Donald J. Trump has rounded out a foreign policy team that is, to put it mildly, profoundly different from that of any of his six Republican predecessors since World War II. It’s also unlikely to last particularly long.도널드 트럼프 미 대통령 당선인이 엑손모빌 CEO 출신 렉스 틸러슨을 국무장관에 내정하면서 그의 외교안보팀 윤곽이 드러났다. 트럼프의 외교팀은 제2차 세계대전 이후 집권한 공화당 출신 대통령 6명의 외교팀과 달라도 너무 다르다. 이게 그나마 점잖은 표현일 것 같다. 이 팀이 오래갈 것 같지도 않아 보인다.Certainly Mr. Trump’s team is different from that of the George W. Bush administration, which came loaded with Republican foreign policy establishment figures — a difference that Mr. Trump will no doubt flaunt as a virtue. Indeed, the Bush team proves that appointing officials with long experience in Washington does not by itself guarantee a successful foreign policy, particularly not if there are intense disagreements within the group.트럼프의 전임 공화당 대통령인 조지 W 부시의 외교팀은 당내 입지가 단단한 외교 전문가들로 채워졌다. 그러나 그들의 업무성과는 좋지 않았다. 부처 간에 의견 대립이 극심하면 아무리 경험 많은 관료들을 쓴다고 해도 성공할 수 없다는 걸 보여준 사례다.But the Trump team differs not only from that of George W. Bush, but also from the teams of Presidents George H. W. Bush, Ronald Reagan or, for that matter, Gerald Ford, Richard M. Nixon or Dwight D. Eisenhower. Those teams included people with experience at the top or second levels of the cabinet and national-security apparatus in previous administrations. The Trump team has none.트럼프는 ‘독창적 인선’을 자랑으로 내세울지 모르지만 그의 외교팀은 부시뿐 아니라 조지 H W 부시와 로널드 레이건·제럴드 포드·리처드 닉슨·드와이트 아이젠하워의 외교팀과도 상당한 거리가 있다. 이들 팀에는 이전 정부에서 외교·안보를 주물렀던 1인자나 2인자가 포함돼 있었다. 그러나 트럼프 팀엔 이런 경험을 가진 인사가 아무도 없다.At meetings of the National Security Council, Mr. Trump, who himself has no foreign policy experience, will have alongside him a vice president and a C.I.A. director from Congress; a secretary of state from the business community; and a defense secretary and national security adviser from the military. It will be argued that those from the military do have foreign policy experience, but that experience is necessarily geared more toward operations than more conceptual and abstract questions of foreign policy.트럼프의 백악관에서 국가안보회의(NSC)가 열리면 외교 경험이 전무한 대통령 옆에 공화당 하원의원 출신인 마이크 폼피오 중앙정보국(CIA) 국장이 앉아 있을 것이다. 그 옆엔 재계 출신 국무장관 틸러슨이 보일 것이다. 그나마 제임스 매티스 국방장관·마이클 플린 NSC 보좌관 내정자는 군 출신이라 외교를 좀 아는 인사들로 분류될지 모른다. 하지만 이들도 관념적·추상적인 외교 원리보다는 군사작전을 수행한 경험이 앞선다.-중략-To the extent that the new team can be said to have a focus, it seems to have its gaze primarily on defeating the Islamic State and, perhaps, coming up with a new approach to Iran. Given some of Mr. Trump’s conciliatory statements about Russia, as well as ties between the Kremlin and Mr. Trump and Mr. Tillerson, it seems likely that the White House will seek improved relations with the country, though they have given no clue as to what shape and strategic goals that relationship will take on.트럼프의 외교팀에 전략적 순위가 있다면 먼저 이슬람국가(IS) 격파일 것이며 다음은 이란에 어떤 정책을 마련할지가 논쟁이 될 것이다. 트럼프 외교팀이 미·러 관계를 놓고 어떤 목표를 잡았는지에 대해선 정보가 없다. 다만 크렘린과 트럼프·틸러슨의 가까운 관계를 고려하면 트럼프의 워싱턴은 모스크바와의 관계 개선을 추구할 가능성이 크다.Beyond that, the members of the Trump team collectively have no executive-branch or diplomatic experience in dealing with other regions of the world or with many of its leading powers, like China, India, Japan, Germany, France or Britain. Mr. Trump’s and Mr. Tillerson’s business experiences will prove of limited value in the new task of conducting affairs of state.예측이 가능한 지점은 여기까지다. 트럼프 외교팀엔 중국과 인도·일본, 독일과 프랑스·영국 같은 핵심 국가들을 상대할 외교 경험이 전무하다. 트럼프와 틸러슨의 기업 경험은 국제정치 영역에선 제한된 가치만을 가질 뿐이다.It’s not just their lack of experience that will make for an unstable foreign policy ship. Mr. Trump has, perhaps by design, chosen people who do not know one another, and appear to disagree in personality and worldview. Given his past interests and temperament, it seems likely that Michael T. Flynn, the retired lieutenant general whom Mr. Trump has picked as his national security adviser, will want an action-oriented National Security Council. But the last time the council was geared toward operations, during the Reagan administration, the result was the Iran-contra scandal, which nearly brought down the administration.트럼프의 외교팀이 불안한 이유는 경험부족 때문만이 아니다. 트럼프는 서로 잘 알지 못하고, 성격과 세계관도 판이한 인사들로 외교팀을 구성했다. 일부러 이렇게 했을 것이다. 플린 NSC 보좌관 내정자는 외교 현안마다 적극적으로 대응하는 방식을 선호할 것이다. 레이건 행정부 시절 국가안보회의가 적극적으로 행동한 결과가 바로 이란-콘트라 스캔들이 아니었나. 세계를 뒤흔든 이 스캔들로 레이건 행정부는 사실상 거덜이 날 뻔했다.One question is who will run the coordinating functions of the National Security Council in the fashion that, say, Brent Scowcroft carried out for Ford and the elder Bush? That job may fall to K. T. McFarland, chosen as the deputy national security adviser, who was once a relatively low-ranking aide to Henry A. Kissinger (and who is now said to be arranging Mr. Kissinger’s visits to Trump Tower).NSC에서 부처 간 조율을 담당할 책임자가 누가 될지도 걱정거리다. 포드 행정부와 조지 H W 부시 행정부에선 외교 전문가인 브렌트 스코크로프트가 이 자리를 맡아 훌륭한 조율사 역할을 했다. 하지만 트럼프 행정부에선 오바마 행정부의 외교를 ‘유약하다’며 강하게 비판해 온 매파인 캐슬린 맥팔랜드 NSC 부보좌관 내정자가 이 자리를 맡게 될지 모른다.Strong disagreement seems baked into the team. James N. Mattis, the retired Marine general whom Mr. Trump has chosen as secretary of defense, has voiced support for the Obama administration’s nuclear agreement with Iran, while Mr. Flynn, Mike Pompeo at the C.I.A. and Mr. Trump himself have attacked it. Mr. Pompeo has been a hawk on Russia, in contrast to several of his colleagues.트럼프 팀 내에선 이미 갈등의 씨앗이 엿보인다. 매티스 국방장관 내정자는 오바마 행정부의 이란 핵 협상을 지지했지만 트럼프와 플린·폼피오는 협상을 강력히 비판했다. 폼피오는 러시아 정책에서도 강경노선을 고수하며 동료들과 각을 세웠다. 이런 사람들끼리 한 팀이 됐으니 걱정이 안 될 수 없다.Reagan was the last Republican president who arrived in Washington challenging the foreign policy establishment of his own party. In its early years, his foreign policy team was notoriously unstable. He replaced his secretary of state after less than 18 months. By the end of his third year, he was working with his third national security adviser. The Reagan cabinet members who stayed on the job the longest, Secretary of State George P. Shultz and Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger, frequently engaged in nasty bickering.주류 외교 전문가들에게 “내 생각은 당신들과 다르다”며 선을 긋고 백악관에 입성한 마지막 공화당 대통령은 레이건이었다. 그 결과 레이건 외교팀은 초기엔 불안정한 정책으로 악명이 높았다. 레이건은 알렉산더 헤이그 국무장관을 1년 반 만에 조지 슐츠로 갈아치웠다. 국가안보보좌관도 3년간 두 번이나 교체했다. 레이건 행정부에서 가장 장수한 슐츠 국무장관과 캐스퍼 와인버거 국방장관조차 서로 걸핏하면 싸웠다.Still, Reagan left office with a historic success, the diplomacy with the Soviet leader, Mikhail S. Gorbachev, that helped end the Cold War. But Reagan was a leader who set foreign policy goals and used his advisers’ creative tension to move the country toward them. By most accounts, Mr. Trump has operated with a different style; he seems to prefer letting his inner circle fight it out, after which he picks and advocates for the winner.그래도 레이건은 미하일 고르바초프 소련 서기장과의 파트너십을 통해 냉전 종식의 초석을 닦는 등 역사적 업적을 남기고 백악관을 떠났다. 그는 외교의 목표를 세우고 보좌진의 ‘창조적 긴장(creative tension)’을 동력 삼아 전진한 리더였다. 그러나 트럼프는 스타일이 다르다. 그는 보좌진끼리 싸움을 붙이고 지켜보다가 승자를 골라 그의 아이디어를 밀어 주는 방식을 선호한다.This may work well in the business world, where the metrics of success are more or less straightforward. In foreign policy, though, the goal posts don’t just move — when an administration begins, they don’t even exist. It’s up to the president to decide where and how his team should advance. If Mr. Trump doesn’t, then his team of rivals and outsiders will quickly devolve into a battle royal.이런 리더십은 골대(측정 기준)가 고정된 기업에선 효과적일 수 있지만 외교에선 먹히지 않을 가능성이 크다. 정치나 외교에선 골대가 매순간 이동하는 수준을 넘어 아예 존재하지도 않기 때문이다. 따라서 팀이 어디로, 어떻게 전진해야 할지 정하는 건 순전히 대통령의 몫이다. 트럼프가 이 일을 하지 않으면 라이벌들로 채워진 그의 외교팀은 빠르게 ‘배틀로얄(대혈투)’에 돌입할 것이다.By JAMES MANN DEC. 17, 2016제임스 만 외교 저널리스트