“This is my fault.” (군주민수…"책임은 내게 있다")

뉴스룸의 앵커브리핑을 시작합니다.This is today’s anchor briefing.물은 굽이지고 물결치는 곡선의 미학으로 그려집니다.When water flows, it naturallyandits way down.*ripple: 물결치다, 모양을 이루다 *meander: 구불구불하다그 자연스런 이치를 거슬렀을 때 벌어진 재앙들을 우리는 지난 몇 년 동안 몸으로 확인해 왔습니다.Going against natural order leads to. We’ve seen that happen over the past few years.*catastrophe: 참사, 재앙"죽은 숭어 배를 가르니 걸쭉한 녹조가 쏟아져 나왔다. 뿌연 화면으로 가리지 않고선 방송이 어려울 정도"“When we cut open the dead fish,its belly. It seemedto have the scenewithout.”*thick: 걸쭉한 *algae: 녹조 *pour out of ~: ~에서 쏟아져 나오다 *inappropriate: 부적절한 *go on the air: 방송하다 *blur out: 흐릿하게 하다흐르지 못하도록 가둬놓은 강은 그렇게 두려움의 대상이 되었습니다.Just like that, everyone became frightened by the rivers that wereand unable to flow.*lock up: 가두다물의 이치를 깨닫지 못했던 개발의 욕망. 그 결과였지요. 그리고는 아무도 책임지지 않았습니다.This is the result ofdevelopment without even understanding the naturalof water. And no one has takenfor it.*foster: 조성하다, 발전시키다 *trait: 특성 *responsibility: 책임그 배. 세월호. 사람들은 한 네티즌의 개인적 탐색 작업에조차 온 힘을 다해 매달렸을 정도로 진실에 목말라 있었습니다.The Sewol ferry tragedy goes along the same line. People were sothe truth that they paid great attention to a netizen’s*be thirsty for: ~를 갈망하다 *personal: 개인적인 *investigation: 조사그러나 이미 모든 책임을 거부한지 오래인 국정의 최고책임자와 입을 맞춘 듯 하나같이 모르쇠로 일관하고 있는 관련자들.But it’s already been long ago that the presidentall responsibilities for the incident. All otherpeople areas well.*deny: 부정하다 *related: 관련된 *play dumb: 벙어리 시늉을 하다시민들은 '책임은 내게 있다'는 말을 누구에게도 듣지 못했습니다.Citizens never got to hear anyone say “It’s my fault.”"책임은 내게 있다"“It’s my fault.”무려 600여년 전으로 거슬러 올라가야 우리는 이런 말을 들을 수 있습니다.We could only hear this 600 years ago,조선의 태종은 그렇게 말했습니다.when King Taejong of the Joseon Dynasty said it.세금으로 거둬들인 쌀을 가득 실은 배들이 34척이 바다 한가운데에서 침몰했을 때, 임금은 말합니다.During his reign, 34 ships carryingrice collected as. After the, the king said,*loads of: 수많은 *tax: 세금 *sink: 가라앉다 *incident: 사건"쌀은 아까울 것이 없지만 사람 죽은 것이 대단히 불쌍하구나. 그 부모와 처자의 마음이 어떠할 것인가"“Rice is no big problem, but I feel very sorry for those who died in the ship. How hard would it be for their families to take this?”책임은 모두 왕에게 있으며. 세금보다 백성이 더 중요하다고 말한 임금.The king said that it was his fault, and that people were more important than taxes.그는 출렁이는 민심의 흐름이 얼마나 두려운가를 깨닫고 있었던 것이겠지요.I guess he realized howcan be if it*frightening: 무서운 *public sentiment: 민심 *go up and down: 오르락내리락 하다그는 어쩌면 직역의 물, 즉 배를 삼킨 바다와 의역의 물, 즉 민심을 동일시할 줄 알았던 혜안의 왕이었을지도 모릅니다.He seems like a king who hadfor understanding how public sentiment could be asas water.*insight: 통찰력 *fluctuant: 변동하는, 기복 있는그렇습니다. 직역의 물과 의역의 물을 동일시하지 못할 때, 물은 어떠한 대답을 돌려주는가…That’s right. Just like water, public sentiment could be very frightening if one doesn’t fully understand it.그러고 보니 이번에 교수신문이 정한 2016년의 사자성어는 '군주민수' 였습니다Come to think of it, this year’s four-characterchosen by Kyosu Shinmun, a newspaper issued by professors’, was “Gunjuminsu,” meaning “The water is the people, while the ship is the king." The ship flows on top of water, but it mayif the water gets*idiom: 관용구, 숙어 *society: 단체 *capsize: 뒤집히다, 뒤집다 *enrage: 격분하게 만들다오늘의 앵커브리핑이었습니다.This is all for today’s anchor briefing.December 31st, 2016군주민수…"책임은 내게 있다" (12.26)“This is my fault.”Translated & Edited by Shon Ji-hye & Brolley Genster