Split in Saenuri Party is biggest in Korean history

Saenuri Party lawmakers disgruntled with loyalists of President Park Geun-hye pose for a group photo in the National Assembly on Tuesday as they jointly announce their defection from the ruling party to create a new conservative party. [KIM HYUN-DONG] 화요일 국회에서 열린 기자회견에서 새누리당 비박계 의원들이 새누리당 탈당과 보수신당 창당을 발표하면서 단체 기념사진을 찍고 있다. [김현동 기자]

Korea JoongAng DailyWednesday, December 28, 2016Saenuri Party lawmakerswith loyalists of President Park Geun-hye defectedTuesday to create a rival party, the first major split of thein its history.*disgruntle: ~에게 불만을 품게 하다, ~를 기분 상하게 하다*en masse: 집단으로, 일제히*conservative party: 보수당친박계에 대항하는 비박계 새누리당 의원들이 보수 신당을 창당하기 위해 화요일 집단으로 탈당했다. 사상 처음으로 보수당이 대규모로 분당한 것이다.A total of 29 Saenuri lawmakers defected, reducing the Saenuri’s number of lawmakers to 99 from 128 andtheirfor a leadership controlled by loyalists of President Park, who was impeached over anabuse of power scandal.*make explicit: 명백하게 표시하다*contempt: 경멸, 멸시unprecedented: 전례 없는새누리당 의원 29명이 탈당해 새누리당 의석수는 128석에서 99석으로 줄어들었으며, 전례 없는 국정농단 사건으로 탄핵당한 박근혜 대통령에 충성하는 친박계 새누리당 지도부에 대한 경멸을 명백하게 드러냈다.The launch of the new conservative party,called the New Conservative Party for Reform (NCPR), is scheduled for Jan. 24, and it is guaranteed tothe conservative’s strategy for the 2017 presidential race.*tentatively: 잠정적으로, 임시로*upend: 거꾸로 하다, 뒤집다가칭 개혁보수신당은 1월24일 창당될 예정이다. 보수신당 창당은 보수당의 2017년 대선 전략을 뒤집어 놓을 전망이다.That election, originally scheduled for next December, could take place much sooner if the Constitutional Court approves the impeachment motion against Park andheroffice.*take place: 발생하다, 일어나다*remove A from B: A를 B에서 제거하다만약 헌법재판소가 박 대통령에 대한 탄핵을 인용 결정을 내려 대통령직에서 해임하면 원래 내년 12월에 예정된 대선을 훨씬 빨리 실시할 수 있다.The defecting lawmakers declared the party willa “central point for real conservatives” and willrealize “social unity” while “principles of freedom and democracy.”*serve as~ :~의 역할을 하다*strive to~ : ~하려고 노력하다, 애쓰다*safeguard: 보호하다탈당하는 의원들은 보수신당은 “진정한 보수의 구심점”의 역할을 할 것이고 “자유와 민주주의 원칙”을 지키는 한편 “사회 통합”을 실현하기 위해 노력할 것이라고 선언했다.The 29 lawmakers used strong words tothose remaining in the ruling party, calling them the “pro-Park power group” who “forgot the values of.”*condemn: 비난하다, 규탄하다*conservatism: 보수주의, 보수성탈당 의원 29명은 새누리당에 잔류한 의원들을 “보수주의 가치를 망각한 친박 패권 집단”이라며 강한 어조로 비난했다.번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)