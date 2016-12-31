In the middle of a revolution

The Arab Spring started with the Jasmine Revolution in Tunisia in December 2011 and toppled dictatorships in Egypt, Libya, Tunisia and Yemen. Tunisian President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali ruled the country for 23 years, President Hosni Mubarak of Egypt ruled his country for 36 years, Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi reigned for 42 years and Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh controlled the country for 33 years. They were ousted, some brutally. The holy ground of the revolution of the Arab Spring is Tahrir Square in Cairo, a role now being played by Seoul’s Gwanghwamun Square.The world was thrilled by the Arab Spring, at least at the start. Anticipation was high that the Middle East was heading into an era of modern democracy and emerging from the politics of medieval times. Five years have passed since the Arab Spring excited the world, and the revolution and all of its hopes were hijacked by violence and disorder.Egypt is perhaps the most significant case in Middle East politics. Democracy earned by the people at the cost of about 200 victims in Tahrir Square in Cairo alone was hijacked by a military coup. Another 1,000 people had to shed blood on the altar of Thermidor to resist the coup.Mohamed Morsi was elected president in a free and fair election in Egypt after the Arab Spring. Morsi, a member of the Society of the Muslim Brothers, pushed forward policies based on Islamic fundamentalism. The people with more secular tendencies held street protests, and General Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who was minister of defense and the commander of the military, staged a coup. He shed his military uniform and put on a suit, winning the presidential election with a dubious 96.9 percent of the votes.Egypt is now under the military dictatorship of el-Sisi, although he wears a suit and tie. Libya and Yemen are in extreme chaos due to violent confrontations among tribes, amounting to civil wars.There is no need to look far to find an example in which a democracy achieved by the people is hijacked by the military. The student revolution on April 19, 1960 was hijacked by Major General Park Chung Hee’s military coup. After leaving the military with the rank of general, Park became the president in 1963, beating his opponent Yun Bo-seon by 156,000 votes. He ruled the country until he was assassinated by his intelligence chief in 1979.A Seoul Spring triggered by the tragic end of the Park dictatorship ended in 1980 with Chun Doo Hwan’s military coup. Until 1987, his military dictatorship, disguised as a civilian regime, continued. Chun’s hijacking of the Seoul Spring was possible through the massacre of around 300 Gwangju protesters and residents.The National Assembly and the Constitutional Court are carrying out a process to settle the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye and I wanted to bring up the unfortunate examples of hijacked democracies in Korea and the Middle East in order to caution that our candlelight revolution, participated in by an accumulated 7 million people, could disappear into thin air. The era of the military coup is over. Even if the Constitutional Court decides to overturn the National Assembly’s impeachment of the president, the accomplishments of the Gwanghwamun Square crowds will not disappear. Even if she wins the legal battle at the Constitutional Court, the only thing Park will maintain will be the title of a president who cannot perform her duties because she was already impeached by the people. And yet, I want to remind the Constitutional Court: Politics is the ultimate of laws, including the Constitution. And politics start from the people’s sentiments expressed in the square.The destiny of the civil revolution depends on the next president. Only a candidate with the vision and will to implement a national overhaul is qualified to run for the post. If someone without vision or strategy wins the presidency through political engineering, all will just be a grain of wheat in a bushel of chaff.The presidential candidates must understand that the protesters’ demand is not just for Park’s resignation, no matter how surreal the corruption and irregularities she brought to the Blue House. They demand we bid farewell to an old system that served as the bedrock for this incredible disaster. They want to end the imperial presidential system and amend the constitution to divide power. They want to end the dirty, corruption-breeding factionalism in politics. They want to reform the conglomerates, which are so tainted by deeply-rooted cozy relations with politicians and the government. They want to resolve inequality and unfairness. In other words, they want to build a new country with a new social, cultural and economic order.Next year’s presidential election will take place amid a revolution that will decide Korea’s future. Thermidor after a revolution is not the exclusive property of the military. President Park’s adamant rejection of her relationship with Choi as a co-conspirator is a shameless act of Thermidor. The dirty politics of the Park loyalists in the Saenuri Party and Roh Moo-hyun faction of the Minjoo Party of Korea also threaten the civil revolution. When the next president fails to implement the agenda demanded by the protesters in the latest demonstrations, it will be a hijacking of the civil revolution by nonfeasance. The voters must also elect a new president in the 2017 election by casting ballots wisely, thinking beyond their regions, party, class and gender. They must do so with some introspection of having elected someone like Park, who has the judgment of a teenager.튀니지에서 2011년 12월 "자스민 혁명"으로 시작된 "아랍의 봄"은 이집트, 리비아, 예멘까지 포함한 4개 아랍국가들의 독재정권을 무너뜨렸다. 튀니지 대통령 벤 알리는 23년, 이집트의 무바라크는 36년, 리비아의 가다피는 42년, 예멘의 압둘라 살레는 33년 장기독재를 누리다 비운의 종말을 맞았다. ‘아랍의 봄’에 가장 뜨거웠던 시민혁명의 "성지", 카이로의 광화문광장이 타흐리르광장이다.‘아랍의 봄’에 세계는 열광했다. 마침내 아랍·중동이 중세적 후진정치에서 현대적 민주주의로 이행한다는 기대가 높았다. 그렇게 세계를 흥분시킨 아랍의 시민혁명은 5년이 지난 오늘 어떤 모습인가. 한마디로 시민혁명의 환희는 어이없게도 무력과 혼란에 하이재킹 당했다.그 중에서도 아랍·중동 정치에서 가장 의미심장한 사례가 이집트다. 카이로 타흐리르광장에서만 100~200명의 희생자를 내고 시민들이 쟁취한 민주주의는 군부 쿠데타에 하이재킹 당했다. 쿠데타에 저항하는 시민 1000여명의 피가 그 테르미도르(반동)의 제단에 뿌려졌다.이집트의 ‘아랍의 봄’은 자유롭고 공정한 선거로 무함마드 무르시를 대통령에 선출했었다. 무슬림형제당 소속인 무르시는 모든 주요정책을 이슬람근본주의에 바탕을 두고 강행했다. 세속주의 성향의 시민들이 구름처럼 거리로 몰려나와 반대시위를 벌였다. 그 틈을 타서 국방장관 겸 군 총사령관 압델 엘시시가 쿠데타를 일으켰다. 그는 재빨리 군복을 벗고 대통령선거에 출마하여 96.9%라는 수상쩍은 득표로 당선되었다.이집트는 지금 신사복을 입은 엘시시의 군사독재하에 신음하고 있다. 시민혁명이 성공한 것으로 보였던 나머지 세 나라, 리비아와 튀니지와 예멘은 부족간, 지역간에 ‘내전’ 에 준하는 극심한 혼란상태에 빠져있다.시민이 쟁취한 민주주의를 군부가 가로챈 사례를 멀리서 찾을 것도 없다. 1960년 4.19학생혁명은 박정희 소장의 군사 쿠데타가 하이재킹했다. 박정희는 대장계급을 달고 군문을 떠나 1963년 대선에서 상대 윤보선 후보를 15만6000표차로 제치고 대통령이 되었다. 그는 1979년까지 장기집권하다 중앙정보부장의 손에 시해되었다.박정희독재의 비극적인 종말로 열린 1980년 ‘서울의 봄’은 전두환의 쿠데타로 막을 내리고 1987년까지 그의 문민으로 위장된 군사독재가 계속되었다. 전두환의 ‘서울의 봄’ 탈취는 300여명 광주시민들의 희생위에 성취되었다."박순실게이트"의 치욕을 청산하는 절차가 국회, 법정, 헌법재판소에서 진행되고 있는 이 순간, 한국과 중동에서 일어난 시민혁명 하이재킹의 불길한 사례를 회고하는 것은 전국적으로 통산 700만명이 참가한 우리의 촛불혁명의 성과가 허무하게 증발되는 사태를 경고하기 위해서다. 군부 쿠데타의 시대는 벌써 지났다. 헌법재판소가 박 대통령 탄핵을 기각해도 광화문광장의 성과는 사라지지 않는다. 촛불민심으로 탄핵된 박 대통령은 헌재에서 승소해도 그를 기다리는 것은 무늬만의 대통령, 대통령으로서의 정상적인 직무를 수행할 수 없는 "대통령이라는 자리"뿐이다. 그래도 헌재에 말한다: "헌법을 포함한 법의 궁극에 있는 것은 정치다. 그리고 정치는 광장에서 표출되는 그런 민심에서 출발한다."시민혁명의 운명은 다음 대통령에 달렸다. 국가개조의 비전과 실천의지를 가진 자만이 다음 대통령에 나설 자격이 있다. 비전도 전략도 없는 사람이 정치공학으로 대통령이 되면 만사 도로아미타불이다.대선 후보들은 광장의 요구가 초현실적 비리와 부정에 가담 또는 용인한 박 대통령의 퇴진만이 아님을 알아야 한다. 광장의 요구는 그런 초상식적인 재앙의 토양이 된 낡은 체제와의 결별이다. 제왕적 대통령제 폐지, 권력분담형 개헌, 저질 패거리 정치 청산, 권력과의 유착에 길들여진 재벌의 뼛속까지의 개혁, 불평등과 불공정 해소…. 한 마디로 사회·문화·경제질서를 포괄하는 새로운 국가의 건설이다.내년 대선은 한국의 미래가 걸린 혁명상황에서 치러진다. 혁명에 대한 테르미도르(반동)은 군대의 전유물이 아니다. 박 대통령이 최순실과의 공범관계를 깡그리 부인한 것도 설득력없는 반동의 몸부림이다. 새누리당 친박들, 더민주의 친노패거리들의 추태 수준의 정치도 시민혁명을 위협한다. 다음 대통령이 광장에서 나타난 어젠다를 실천에 옮기지 못하면 그거야말로 부작위(不作爲)에 의한 시민혁명의 하이재킹이다. 국민들도 2017대선에서는 지역·당파·계층·남녀를 초월한 똑똑한 투표로 박근혜 같지 않은 대통령을 뽑아야 한다. 우리는 중·고생 수준의 판단능력을 가진 그를 대통령으로 뽑은 것을 깊이 반성해야 한다.